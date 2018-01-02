Musk: Tesla planning pickup truck with mystery 'game-changing' feature

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Tesla's next production vehicle will be a pickup truck that is similar in size to the Ford F-150.

Elon Musk said he has been thinking about the truck for five years, and plans to add in a game-changing feature.

Tesla founder Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that the automaker will be working on a pickup truck after it finishes development of its Model Y crossover. Musk tweeted that he's had the core elements in his mind for roughly five years, and that he is "dying to build it."

An all-electric truck could be a way for Tesla to enter markets such as construction, surveying, and others that rely on pickups. According to the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics, millions of fleet trucks are currently in use across both the private and public sectors.

Information about the truck came in a series of tweets following an initial tweet sent by Musk thanking Tesla owners and fans for their support of the brand. He followed that by asking: "How can we improve further?"

SEE: IT leader's guide to the future of autonomous vehicles (Tech Pro Research)

In response, the Vancouver Seed Bank tweeted that it needed an electric pickup truck. Musk replied to this tweet explaining that it had been on his mind for five years, and that it would be coming after the Model Y.

Another Twitter user, Anna Linnea, asked Musk how big the truck would be, relative to a Ford F-150. Musk responded that it would be a similar total size. "Maybe slightly bigger to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I'd like to add," Musk tweeted.

Of course, no one has any clue what game-changing feature Musk has in mind, but that didn't stop folks from tweeting their best guesses. Some users even joked that it might be an on-board toilet.

As reported by Reuters, this isn't the first time Musk has mentioned a pickup truck. He first discussed the concept a while back, and even tweeted in April 2017 that one would be delivered in 18-24 months.

However, don't hold your breath that a pickup truck will arrive any time soon. The Model Y likely won't be into production until at least 2019, and the truck will have to come after that. This is also contingent on Tesla escaping the "production hell" of its Model 3 and getting it to market.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see