MWC Americas 2018: How 5G will enable tech like smart bee hives to remote surgery

Several innovative tech demonstrates 5G connectivity potential, and GSMA's Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere spoke to TechRepublic's Teena Maddox about it.

"This year the show, shows a lot of demonstrations on 5G. It's really bringing it to life, what it means to the user," said Lattibeaudiere. "Here in Innovation City, for example, we have a beehive that is connected with sensors for temperature and humidity, to make sure that farmers can control beehives even if they're in remote locations. We have an AI smart driving application. And most importantly, I think we're showing that it's not just about video, but about all the things that are going to come together like, mobile identity. In order to enable a future that is secure and enables differentiation of services.

"So, let me tell you a little bit more about what it means to the user. 5G will absolutely enable faster video and more—less latency and more quality of video. So, when it comes to smart cars, for example. We have here a great demonstration of a company that does Cloud base mapping, so you can do infrastructure projects and plan—have a plan of a city in a way that will enable smart driving, smart cars—maybe drive-less cars in the future.

"We also have quite a few things on the show floor that you'll see what it means for the user, like, live sports. 5G will enable you to be able to have live sports in a totally different experience. Another area that is quite of interest is remote surgery. I know it seems very out, in the future. But we have lots of locations where we don't have doctors who are able to do certain surgeries. So, we enable some of the machines that we have today, [that can be] controlled by doctors [from] a distance. Low latency is definitely going to enable that.

"I'm also quite excited that we're demonstrating here, a great step into security and enabling digital authentication in the future. The GSMA has been working with carriers worldwide to deploy a common way, a common API for mobile identity and the U.S. carriers announced yesterday, that they would have here, a demonstration of the product they would intend to launch. It enables you to eliminate user names and passwords, and be able to use your phone to authenticate when you're joining a social app, joining an eCommerce platform, making a purchase. Authenticating yourself into your enterprise system. All of those things that today, most people have Excel spreadsheet or a notebook that has 19 something passwords, will be able to be managed from one simple smartphone app in the future."

