IoT solutions are powerful independently, but the real value comes from scaling the tech appropriately for an organization.

MWC19 Los Angeles: How to properly scale your IoT solutions IoT solutions are powerful independently, but the real value comes from scaling the tech appropriately for an organization.

TechRepublic's Macy Bayern spoke with Kiva Allgood, head of Internet of Things at Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2019 Los Angeles about how to scale use of IoT devices. The following is an edited transcript of the conversation.

Kiva Allgood: What IoT solutions are most popular? I tend to actually spin that question more around, what outcomes are enterprises looking for and in what industries are really driving digital transformation?

SEE: Securing IoT in your organization: 10 best practices (free PDF) (TechRepublic)



I think the industrial players are first and foremost. They understand what increase in productivity means. So, they're definitely leading the pack when it comes to understanding how can technology solve their problems. Whether that's putting sensors throughout their entire factory, whether that's automating certain things that move throughout the factory and tracing and tracking. But there's been a lot of innovation in the industrial space.

Scalability is one of the key questions I get all of the time. I often say that you first have to drive for interoperability, and then you have to drive for standardization, and then you'll get scalability. One of our goals within Ericsson is to make connectivity easy. And when you're talking about cellular connections, a lot of times it's a lot more difficult. Or you may have already deployed a whole bunch of wifi sensors.

How do we work heterogeneously to combine those different technologies together to get the ultimate solution for the enterprise? We have to do a better job. One of the things we're focused on at Ericsson is making it easy for manufacturing plants to basically use embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (EUICC) or at least some technology off the factory floor. Then they can ship the product anywhere in the world and connect. For us, making it that simple is super important.



I think scalability comes through with outcome. I always say we're connecting outcomes. We're not connecting things. What I mean by that is, if you're just using a technology to test it, to see if it'll work, that typically won't result in enough value to make it scalable.

If you're really focused on fixing a problem, again, whether that's increasing productivity, decreasing defects, or using drones for video analysis, lots of different use cases—if you're focused on the outcome and then taking that back to down to the profit and loss, that's typically how you get the scalability.

Next Big Thing Newsletter Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, autonomous driving, drones, robotics, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see