Netgear Armor subscription service will protect your Wi-Fi network for $70 a year

Netgear Armor is a Bitdefender-based security service that will protect Wi-Fi network traffic and connected devices for an annual fee.

Netgear also announced new switches, network management tools, and gaming products at CES 2018.

Armor, a new service from Netgear introduced at CES 2018, will protect all devices connected to a Netgear router from threats such as viruses, spyware, spam, and phishing. The service will first release to the Nighthawk AC2300 in Q1, but will eventually make its way to other Netgear routers as well, according to a press release.

The service, which comes via a firmware upgrade, is marketed to home Wi-Fi networks, so it could be a useful tool for professionals who work from home, especially those who work on sensitive projects. The service could also be a worthy investment for small mom and pop shops and SMBs, if allowed by Netgear's service agreement.

The service can protect Macs, PCs, and Android and iOS smartphones, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) and smart home connected devices, the release noted. A network scan from Armor will note any connected devices that may be vulnerable to attack, and also checks out each device's firmware version and password strength.

An alert will let a user know when a new device joins their network, from which point they can accept or reject the device. This could help protect against unauthorized access to smart home devices, the release said.

"This move is critical for our customers whose homes now have many networked devices, including Smart Home and IoT devices—any one of which may pose a potential security risk," David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home for Netgear, said in the release.

While browsing, Netgear Armor will block URLs to known malicious websites, and will check if a website uses HTTPS for authentication. It also features endpoint protection, the release said, and includes Safepay integration for online payments, along with a cybervault to store sensitive online data.

According to the release, the service is powered by cybersecurity tools from Bitdefender. It also includes Bitdefender Total Security anti-malware software bundled in.

New users can get a 90-day free trial, but after that the service costs $69 a year, the release said.

Also at CES, Netgear unveiled two Nighthawk Pro gaming routers, a smart baby monitor integrated with Apple's HomeKit, new 5-Speed networking switches, and a new app and web portal for network management.

