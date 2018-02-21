New Android enterprise program recommends best phones for businesses and professionals

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Google's new Android Enterprise Recommended program, unveiled Wednesday, will certify Android devices that meet the needs of diverse business environments, the company announced in a blog post.

There are more than 2 billion active Android devices worldwide, and it's no secret that Android suffers from fragmentation issues. The new program could help organizations identify which devices offer the reliability, consistency, and security needed for professionals, the post said.

In addition to those needs, the professional customers that Google spoke with asked for a simplified device selection. In its post, Google said that's why it started the program, to set "a new standard of excellence for enterprise devices and services."

To be considered for the program, devices must meet a set of common requirements and best practices, which go hand-in-hand with a "rigorous testing process" from Google, according to the post. Devices must meet requirements for their hardware, deployment, security updates, and UX as well.

Additionally, OEMs that take part in the program will receive extra training and a higher level of technical support from Google. This way, professionals know that their device manufacturer has enhanced support on their end as well.

According to the post, the Android Enterprise Recommended program lays out minimum hardware specs for Android 7.0 devices and later, and requires bulk device deployment support with zero-touch enrollment capabilities, a 90-day window for pushing security updates from Google (which must be maintained for three years), unlocked device availability, and a consistent app experience across profiles and devices.

The following devices will be certified by the Android Enterprise Recommended program at launch:

BlackBerry KEYone and Motion

Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL

LG V30 and G6

Motorola X4 and Z2

Nokia 8

Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, P10, P10 Plus, P10 Lite, and P smart

More devices will be added to the list throughout the year, the post said. Additionally, Google will apply the Android Enterprise Recommended framework to partners such as OEMs, mobile carriers, EMM providers, and others.

