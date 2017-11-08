Search

Tech & Work

New Google file share app doesn't require mobile data use

Users will be able to share, delete, and manage files in places without strong network connections and without eating into their data.

By | November 8, 2017, 7:00 AM PST

An upcoming Google Android app called Files Go could help cut down on mobile data usage by supporting data-less file transfers.

Using Bluetooth, Files Go lets users share, manage, and delete files without using mobile data. Additional tools like a file search feature are available, and could be useful for business users.

Files Go also acts as a storage manager, suggesting rarely used apps and duplicate photos that can be deleted to free up storage space. The main screen shows how much storage is being used, and also shows different ways to clear space. Options include a simple clean cache button and browsing through items received through apps.

SEE: BYOD (bring-your-own-device) policy (Tech Pro Research)

The file-sharing interface is similar to Apple's AirDrop, featuring the user at the center and nearby contacts in surrounding circles. The file sharing process is also like AirDrop's: The user asks a contact to open the app and click "receive" to grab a shared file.

Since Androids aren't Apple products and can't use AirDrop, Google's app may not overlap with Apple's file-sharing feature.

File Go's ability to work offline should be helpful for a variety of people, especially business users who are working from the field or another spot with less-than-reliable cell service. It can also help people working on a device without unlimited data, or those in emerging markets.

An unreleased version of the app is available for early access testing in the Play Store, but this testing is now full, according to 9to5Google. The Play Store page warns users that the unreleased version may be unstable. The app may become fully available in early December, according to TechCrunch.

The 3 big takeaways for TechRepublic readers

  1. Google is preparing to launch an Android file-sharing app that doesn't require mobile data.
  2. Users share files using a drag-and-drop method similar to AirDrop. Users can also delete, manage, and search files.
  3. The app's ability to work offline may be especially helpful in areas with touchy cell coverage and emerging markets.

Also see

118googlee.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/Ivanko_Brnjakovic

About Olivia Krauth

Olivia Krauth is a Multiplatform Reporter at TechRepublic.

Editor's Picks

The state of women in computer science: An investigative report

Defending against cyberwar: How the cybersecurity elite are working to prevent a digital apocalypse

Cyberweapons are now in play: From US sabotage of a North Korean missile test to hacked emergency sirens in Dallas

Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox