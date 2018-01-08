New HP PCs offer faster speeds, longer battery life for professionals, creatives

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

At CES 2018, HP announced a number of new PCs for professionals that include improved performance, battery life, and creative capabilities.

The new machines include the HP Spectre x360 15, the HP ENVY x2, the HP Z 3D Camera, the HP Pavilion Wave, and the OMEN Game Stream.

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, HP unveiled a host of new PCs with improved performance and graphics that could potentially improve the working experience of many professionals.

The HP Spectre x36015, "the world's most powerful convertible PC," according to a company press release, offers the ability to edit large video files and other features for professionals with intense computing workloads. Customers have two options: One with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8705G processor with RX Vega M graphics, and up to 12 hours of battery life, or one with a quad core 8th Gen Intel Core processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX 150 graphics, and up to 13.5 hours of battery life. Both options include a fast charge option for the battery, the release noted.

At 4.62 pounds, the Spectre features a 4K UHD 15.6-inch touch display made from Corning Gorilla Glass. It can transition between laptop, tablet, and entertainment settings, according to HP. Customers can also purchase an HP Tilt Pen for writing on the machine in tablet mode. The Spectre also includes an IR camera for Windows Hello, and a fingerprint reader for login security.

SEE: IT hardware procurement policy (Tech Pro Research)

The size and processing power may even make the Spectre a competitor for the MacBook Pro, as noted by our sister site CNET.

In the release, HP also announced the HP ENVY x2, an Always-Connected PC that can be adjusted to laptop, reading, or tablet mode. It features a 7th Gen Intel Core Y-Series processor, and up to 256GB PCIe SSD storage and 8GB LPDDR3 memory—ideal for saving presentations and other large files. A Windows Ink pen allows for drawing and writing with the machine as well.

At 1.69 pounds with a 12.3-inch touch WUXGA+ display, the ENVY x2 is a more portable option for professionals who bring their machines home after work, or on business trips. An integrated Intel XMM 7360 LTE-Advanced modem allows users to stay connected with 4G LTE speeds and downloads, according to the product website. It also offers up to 17 hours of battery life.

The HP Z 3D Camera, also included in the announcement, was designed for CG artists, 3D designers, game developers, and digital fine artists. The camera sits on a computer screen, and allows these professionals to create 3D digital images from real objects using Sprout Pro G2, improving workflows that can be used for physical-based rendering (PBR), as well as for creating augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality content, according to the release.

In the area of gaming, HP announced OMEN Game Stream, and the OMEN X 65 Big Format Gaming Display with NVIDIA G-SYNC, which both offer improved graphics and performance.

Pricing for the HP Spectre x360 starts at $1,369.99, and it will be available on March 18. The HP Z 3D Camera will be available in the US only in March 2018 for $599. The HP ENVY x2 will be available in the spring, and its pricing information has not yet been released.

The news of new machines follows last week's recall of the lithium ion batteries found in HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations due to overheating. It remains to be seen if that, as well as past battery recalls from the company, will influence purchasing of these new offerings.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see