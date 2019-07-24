New leadership platform promotes female representation at the executive level

Invitation Only subscription tool helps businesses locate more diverse executive talent, according to Mogul.

How tech companies can recruit and retain more women Learn about the benefits of creating a more diverse workforce and promoting women to leadership roles, reasons why women leave tech jobs, and tips on recruiting and retaining women at tech firms.

Mogul, the ecosystem for more than 30 million women across nearly 200 countries, introduced its latest Invitation Only subscription tool on Wednesday. Invitation Only helps connect businesses with diverse, female talent for executive positions at the vice president, C-suite, and board member levels.

SEE: Tips for building and advancing your leadership career (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

The majority (90%) of senior positions are now landed through networking, but 85% of this network of senior positions are occupied by men, the press release said. While businesses have made efforts to narrow the workforce's gender gap, men still hold 62% of manager positions, while women only hold 38%.

"We must get rid of biases that diverse talent faces across all levels, keeping them from reaching their goals and realizing their full potential," Tiffany Pham, founder and CEO of Mogul, said in the release. "We therefore created 'Invitation Only' to address this problem women around the world must overcome throughout their careers, by working directly with Fortune 500 companies, high-growth startups, and consulting firms to support their employer branding and executive search efforts to attract, retain, and advance these women in leadership roles."

Through Invitation Only, organizations can easily connect with senior-level women worldwide, without using an expensive executive recruiting firm. The platform provides access to email promotion around senior-level job postings, monthly analytics reporting to track engagement, and training from an employer branding expert.

Expedia, Ericsson, Stanley Black & Decker, MediaRadar, and Hansgrohe are some of the businesses who have already subscribed to Invitation Only.

For more, check out the 10 tech jobs with the largest gender pay gap on TechRepublic.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today Sign up today

Also see

Wavebreakmedia, Getty Images/iStockphoto