Rise of cloud solutions makes AI for customer service calls a reality

While using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve outcomes in customer service experiences is not itself a new concept, most organizations thus far have relied on AI-powered chatbots for customers—and prospective customers—to interact with. From a technology standpoint, integrating AI systems with voice calls is a higher-level order of difficulty. But the rise in efficacy of cloud-based software speech transcription means the possibilities this creates are now being realized.

Velvetech and XSELL announced a real-time voice analytics solution for RingCentral at the ConnectCentral annual user conference on Tuesday. The new solution can be used during calls to prompt sales agents with recommended dialogue to use throughout different stages of calls to increase efficiency, sales performance, and customer satisfaction. The solution includes speech-to-text transcription with speaker diarization, and has an API for external integrations with other solutions, such as Salesforce.

Post-call (that is, not real-time) voice analytics integrations were also announced at ConnectCentral, including an integration with Gong.io which analyzes conversations to determine dialogue and keywords which increase positive business outcomes, and track frequencies of individual events across all calls, such as when customers ask for discounts.

Likewise, ThetaLake offers an integration targeted toward industries facing high amounts of regulation, documentation, and archiving requirements, easing the archival process for companies needing to store data long term.

For additional regulatory compliance, RingCentral Archiver now includes integrations with Box, allowing any customer communication conducted through RingCentral to be stored in a Box account, after which that data can be analyzed using Box Skills.

RingCentral also announced that the whole of the Dimelo platform has been integrated into their core product as RingCentral Engage, following that company's acquisition. According to the press release, "Using integrated RingCentral team messaging capabilities from within RingCentral Engage, agents and supervisors will have the ability to bring in the necessary expertise from within the contact center and other areas of the organization. This will speed up response time and ultimately improve overall customer experience and satisfaction." Engage also brings support for video chat and screen sharing with customers.

The use of AI in transactional customer support and sales calls is not limited to the business side of the equation, however. Google's recently released Pixel 3 smartphone is the first to feature Call Screen, which uses Google Assistant to ask questions of callers in order to reduce spam and unwanted phone calls when dealing with calls from unknown numbers. Call Screen is expected to roll out to other Pixel smartphones later this month.

