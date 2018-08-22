New security certification could make it easier for businesses to get started with IoT

CTIA's Cybersecurity Certification Program for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, announced in a recent press release, aims to help simplify security for cellular-connected IoT devices. The program could further protect consumer and wireless infrastructure, while also creating an even more stable foundation for smart cities, said the release.

As noted by the press release, CTIA's program is the first of its kind to be developed in partnership with major cellular providers, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. By standardizing security best practices, the program could make it easier for businesses and consumers to begin working with IoT, without worrying about as many potential threats it could pose.

"America's wireless industry has long been a leader in cybersecurity best practices and establishing an industry-led cybersecurity certification program for IoT devices is a major step in building a trusted, secure wireless ecosystem for the Internet of Things," said Tom Sawanobori, CTIA senior vice president and CTO, in the press release. "The IoT Cybersecurity Certification Program harnesses CTIA's network of authorized labs and reflects our commitment to securing networks and devices in an increasingly connected wireless world."

The certification program's criteria was created by leading wireless operators, security experts, tech companies, and test labs, said the release, and was based on security information from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The new standards could also help with adoption and scalability of IoT in regards to the expansion of future 5G networks.

"Designing for security from inception is a critical element of 5G networks, and by extension, the IoT. CTIA's certification program will build on industry's efforts in this area, thereby ensuring that trustworthiness of IoT devices and the networks is well established. This will be critical in driving consumer adoption and confidence and enabling the massive IoT growth that has been forecasted and to enable verticals to thrive in the future." Mike Murphy, CTO of Nokia North America, said in the press release.

CTIA's Certification Program will begin accepting devices in October 2018.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Wireless industry association CTIA created a Cybersecurity Certification Program that implements security efforts into IoT devices from the ground up.

The CTIA IoT program aims to protect consumer and wireless infrastructure, while also providing a solid foundation for rising smart cities.

