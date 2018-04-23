New templates let AWS users quickly and easily deploy blockchain networks

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Amazon has unveiled AWS Blockchain Templates that allow users to quickly build Ethereum or Hyperledger Fabric networks in the cloud.

By creating a blockchain network in an Amazon VPC, users will be freed up to spend more time on their apps and services.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently unveiled new AWS Blockchain Templates, frameworks that allow users to quickly build a secure blockchain networks through Ethereum or Hyperledger Fabric, according to a press release.

The blockchain is a hash-based, immutable public ledger for recording transactions. It rose to prominence as the foundation for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but it can also be used for stocks, logistics, supply chain tracking, and for legal documents.

By simplifying the process for creating and deploying such blockchain networks, AWS could help its users more readily take advantage of blockchain technologies, focusing more of their time and attention in the apps and services they want to build on top of it.

"AWS Blockchain Templates deploy the blockchain framework you choose as containers on an Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) cluster, or directly on an EC2 instance running Docker," the release said. "Your blockchain network is created in your own Amazon VPC, allowing you to use your VPC subnets and network Access Control Lists."

With the templates, users can launch a public or private Ethereum network, while Hyperledger Fabric networks are only available as private, the release said. All in all, the process requires a few clicks and should only take a few minutes.

The Ethereum template features both an ecs option and a docker-local option, both of which run within a VPC. They also both use "DynamoDB table for service discovery, along with Application Load Balancers for the status pages," according to a separate blog post.

Granular permissions can be assigned through AWS IAM to restrict access to resources for ECS clusters and EC2 instances, the release said. AWS Blockchain Templates don't carry an extra price—users only pay for the resources associated with running the networks.

More information on the AWS Blockchain Templates can be found here.

