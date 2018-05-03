New Windows Twitter app adds solid features for social media and marketing managers

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Twitter has updated its Windows app to optimize it for the recent Windows 10 April 2018 Update, the firm announced in a Tuesday blog post. The new features could help make the app more useful as a business tool for social media and marketing managers.

According to the post, the new app was built in conjunction with Microsoft's support for Progressive Web Apps. It has a new streamlined feel and a consistent design throughout.

Within this update, the character limit has been extended to 280 characters. This was first introduced on the web version back in November 2017, as reported by our sister site ZDNet at the time.

According to the post, the Windows app is also adding access to the Explore tab, where tweets are organized by topic. This can be helpful for social media and marketing pros to see how similar content is being presented in their space.

Business leaders will like the ability to bookmark Tweets to be read later, which was also added in this update. This helps extend the usability of Twitter for folks who may only glance at headlines on their morning commute, but want to follow up later.

Accessibility for screen readers was also improved in this release, the post said.

"This release represents a renewed commitment to Windows that has been long overdue and is part of a longer-term strategy to reach greater feature parity to all of our platforms," the post said. "We wanted to make sure the app represented a modern Twitter experience, while taking advantage of unique Windows features, like support for Windows native APIs such as share integration, pinned tiles, jump links, and more."

More features will also be added in the future, including a night mode, the post said. In the post, Twitter encouraged Windows App users to update their version of the app, as older versions will no longer be supported after June 2, 2018.

