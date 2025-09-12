Image: TechnologyAdvice

Perl experienced a slight decline in the TIOBE Programming Community Index rankings between August and September, falling one position to ninth in the top ten. However, Perl remains significantly more popular this year than it was last year, so its rising trajectory continues to be notable. Perl sits at 2.03% in TIOBE’s proprietary ranking system in September, up from 0.64% in January. Last year, Perl held the 27th position.

The TIOBE Index is an indicator of which programming languages are most popular within a given month. Each month, we examine the patterns and changes in the index, particularly the top ten.

Top 10 programming languages in September 2025

According to the TIOBE Programming Community index, the following are the top 10 programming languages in September 2025.

Python: A general-purpose programming language commonly used for back-end development and data science. A good programming language for beginners.

C++: Very similar to C, with the addition of classes and objects. C++ is well-suited for game and system development. It may be relatively difficult to learn.

C: A programming language often used in app and system development. Its syntax is similar to other popular languages, making it a useful branching-off point for beginner developers.

Java: An exceptionally good language for AI, app, and web development. Java requires relatively advanced skills to learn.

C#: Used in app, game, and web development, C# is an object- and component-oriented programming language similar to the C and Java language families.

JavaScript: A scripting language often used for app, game, and web development as well as web servers. JavaScript is simpler and more flexible than Java, which makes it inappropriate for some programming tasks but often easier to learn.

Visual Basic: A programming language with a drag-and-drop user interface that is useful for front-end and full-stack development. Visual Basic is designed to be easy to use.

Go: A relatively easy-to-learn language suitable for back-end development and working with APIs and web services.

Delphi/Object Pascal: Object Pascal is an object-oriented programming language spun out of the Pascal language by Apple developers and often used with the Delphi compiler. Object Pascal is designed to be easy to use and learn, as long as it is learned in connection with the Delphi compiler.

Perl: Perl is a general-purpose language first released in 1987. It can function as a “glue” between systems not originally made to interoperate and for generating SQL queries, among many other uses. It is generally considered easy to learn.

Notable movements in the top 10 list in September

Python’s unstoppable rise dipped slightly from 26.14% in August to 25.98% in September. Python is still well ahead of every other language on the index.

Elsewhere in the TIOBE Index leaderboard, Delphi/Object Pascal switched with Perl to gain ninth place. Delphi/Object Pascal grew from 1.82% in August to 2.26% in September. At number 11 and 1.86%, SQL is quite close to entering the top 10 again.

Top 10 programming languages in August 2025

Python C++ C Java C# JavaScript Visual Basic Go Perl Delphi/Object Pascal

Top 10 programming languages in July 2025

Python C++ C Java C# JavaScript Go Visual Basic Ada Delphi/Object Pascal

Top 10 programming languages in June 2025

Python C++ C Java C# JavaScript Go Visual Basic Delphi/Object Pascal Fortran

Top 10 programming languages in May 2025

Python C++ C Java C# JavaScript Go Visual Basic Delphi/Object Pascal SQL

Top 10 programming languages in April 2025

Python C++ C Java C# JavaScript Go Visual Basic Delphi/Object Pascal SQL

What is the TIOBE Index?

The TIOBE Index’s proprietor, TIOBE Software CEO Paul Jansen, notes the index is not a prize for the “best” language or a list of in which programming language the most code has been written; instead, he uses popular search engines to determine which languages are most used among professional programmers, programming courses, and third-party vendors.

Threat actors compromised npm (Node Package Manager) packages with malware that can steal cryptocurrency.