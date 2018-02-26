Nokia and Windows Phone back from the dead with new models at MWC 2018

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

At Mobile World Congress 2018, Nokia released five new smartphones and Microsoft started selling its old Lumia phones again.

While Nokia and Microsoft were once strong contenders in enterprise mobile, it's unlikely that they'll be able to compete with other premium handsets today.

While Nokia and Windows Phone were once thought to be going the way of the buffalo, both showed signs of life at the 2018 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Parent company HMD released five new Nokia phones, and various Lumia models showed up on the Microsoft online store.

In a press release, HMD Global announced that it was bringing four Android-powered Nokia smartphones to market, and releasing an updated version of its 8110 model with 4G. According to the release the phones are reliable and durable, while also "setting new benchmarks in materials and design."

All four phones are pure Android and ship with Android Oreo out of the box.

SEE: BYOD (bring-your-own-device) policy (Tech Pro Research)

The first of the four phones is the Nokia 8 Sirocco. The press release dubs this phone an "ultra-compact powerhouse," as it is just 2mm thin with a 5.5-inch display, yet it features dual rear sensors and ZEISS optics. The Sirocco will retail for roughly $922 on average, the release said.

The Nokia 7 Plus is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform, and is targeted toward creatives, the release said. It also has ZEISS optics, and features a two-day battery life and an HD+ display, with a starting price of about $491.

A new version of the Nokia 6 has USB-C fast-charging, and is more than 60% faster than its predecessor, the release said. This phone is built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Mobile Platform and will set users back $343 on average.

HMD is also releasing an Android Go phone—the Nokia 1. According to the release, it is customizable with add-on covers and will have an average retail price of $85.

HMD also refreshed the Nokia 8110 (yes, the phone from The Matrix), releasing a new version with 4G. It has VoLTE calling, and even comes with a modern version of the game Snake.

While the new Nokia phones are pretty straightforward, the Windows Phone news is more confusing. For a brief period of time, the Microsoft online store showed various models of the Lumia Windows phones for sale, including the Lumia 950, Lumia 950 XL, Lumia 650, and Lumia 550. However, the phones are now listed as "Unavailable," which means they either sold out quickly, or weren't supposed to be re-listed to begin with.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Mobile Enterprise newsletter. Subscribe

Also see