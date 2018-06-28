Search

Innovation

Novel Bits founder: Why IoT developers should consider bluetooth low-energy technology

Developers can tap bluetooth low-energy technology found in most smartphones to create IoT applications, according to Mohammad Afaneh, founder of Novel Bits.

By | June 28, 2018, 9:00 AM PST

Mohammad Afaneh is the founder of Novel Bits. He talked with TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome at the Indiana IoT Lab, where the company has an office, to discuss why he believes IoT developers should consider bluetooth technology. You can watch the video above, or read the transcript below.

More about IoT

Mohammad Afaneh: So, Bluetooth Low Energy Technology is a low power wireless technology that's used for connecting devices with each other and usually it's very prevalent in smartphones, where you can connect to a device from your smartphone and control it and does not require being around a Wi-Fi network, when you're in a rural area, you can connect with a device and being able to control that device remotely.

So, Bluetooth Low Energy Technology is a low power wireless technology that's used for connecting devices with each other and one of the most important aspects of Bluetooth Low Energy when compared to other low power wireless technologies, such as Zigbee or Z-Wave, is that it exists in most smartphones in the market. So, it makes it easier to interface with that through a smartphone app.

SEE: Internet of Things policy (Tech Pro Research)

IoT, or internet of things, developers would be very interested in learning more about Bluetooth Low Energy, for example because it's existent in most smartphones in the market, it has the lowest power wireless technology out there, it's one of the most low power technologies, as well as being able to develop it in a very rapid way. It's easy to understand, it's faster to learn. One of the advantages also is that the specification is free to access and developers can learn to use it, for free, by navigating the resources that are available from the Bluetooth SIG, which is the special interest group, the body that governs the Bluetooth standard.

There are many resources for developers looking to learn Bluetooth low energy and how to develop for that technology. There are a few videos on YouTube, which I actually have produced myself in partnership with a company that's a major player in this space. They provide a tool that's used by companies developing Bluetooth Low Energy Technology devices and so YouTube is a good place to start when you want to learn the basics of the technology. In addition to that there are a few books out there, that talk about the technology, the basics and how to develop for it. There's also websites where people ask questions such as Stack Overflow, stack engineering, I believe it's called also ... has a lot of questions that come from people asking about that technology and that's a good place where developers can learn a lot about this technology.

Also see

20180613mohammadafaneh1alison.jpg

Related Topics:

Internet of Things Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence Smart Cities Hardware

About Alison DeNisco Rayome

Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Staff Writer for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.

Editor's Picks

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox