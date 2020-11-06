Now hiring: High-paying remote jobs with no degree needed
by in CXO on November 6, 2020, 9:35 AM PST

While most of the positions gathered from current FlexJobs' data that offer significant salaries need previous tech experience, employers don't require a college education.

laptop-girl-money-stefanamer.jpg

Image: iStock/stefanamer

The coronavirus pandemic has hamstrung some industries, yet many companies have found ways to leverage what's accessible to them, transferring on-premises staff into what's become a long venture in sheltering and working from home. For many workers, remote work has turned into a perk, and they have expressed an interest in continuing to work from home, even when the pandemic is over. If that opportunity doesn't present itself in your current job, it should be welcome information that there are not only many remote positions now open, they are positions with impressive, high-paying salaries.

The job search website FlexJobs compiled some of the most promising tech-related positions, which can be rewarding in the work and in the paycheck. Here's a look at the companies, job titles, descriptions and requirements (salaries are approximate).

Assured Consulting SolutionsJunior Software Developer ($61,311)

Assured is looking to fill both full-time and contract remote positions. The junior software developer will integrate services and document application settings, conduct reviews and perform root-case analyses. You must have a high-school diploma and five or more years of related experience.

UnitedHealth GroupSenior software engineering specialist ($117,767)

In this position, you will oversee development requirements, assist with automating results for regulatory monitoring, support processes for change requests, and serve as a resource. The job does require basic Java language knowledge and the candidate will work remotely from any US location.

Regions BankCloud Security Logging Engineer ($91,598)

Duties involve: Manage daily maintenance and operation of information security systems, analyze scenarios, provide solutions, and make recommendations. While a university degree isn't required, you must have a high school diploma, as well as nine years of IT experience. This is a full-time, remote position.

The Building PeopleProject manager ($74,963)

The project manager reviews construction specifications, drawings, and other documents, as well as provides technical design support and financial reports. High school diploma and three or more years' relevant experience required. Like the previous job, this is a full-time remote position. 

Koch IndustriesBusiness systems analyst ($69,519)

Koch Industries requires the analyst to resolve day-to-day issues with the treasury management system, determine ways to reduce, improve, or prevent user disruptions, and support new application implementations and projects. This work-from-home position, and the candidate must have two years of related experience. 

VirBelaTier II tech specialist ($61,254)

The candidate who fills this position will assist agents and brokers with technology tools provided by the company. You must have a high school diploma and two or more years in a high-volume, technical support role. This is a full-time, remote position.

