NVIDIA brings its fastest GPU accelerator to IBM Cloud to boost AI, HPC workloads

The NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU is now available on the IBM Cloud, to accelerate enterprise efforts in artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, and HPC on the cloud.

Users can equip individual IBM Cloud bare metal servers with up to two NVIDIA Tesla V100 PCIe GPU accelerators.

The V100 GPU is NVIDIA's fastest and most advanced GPU accelerator on the market, according to a Wednesday blog post from John Considine, general manager of cloud infrastructure services for IBM Watson and Cloud Platform. The combined effort from the two companies could make them a strong option for enterprises looking to expand their use of AI and deep learning.

Users can now equip individual IBM Cloud bare metal servers with up to two NVIDIA Tesla V100 PCle GPU accelerators. Combining IBM's high-speed network connectivity and bare metal servers with the V100 GPUs will provide a major boost to compute-intensive workloads, Considine said: For example, AI models that may have needed weeks of computing resources in the past will now be able to be trained in just a few hours.

IBM will also make the NVIDIA Tesla P100 GPU available on IBM Cloud virtual servers, to provide power and high performance for AI and deep learning workloads, along with the scalability and flexibility offered by virtualization.

"With the Tesla P100 GPU accelerator, you can leverage up to 65 percent more deep learning capabilities and 50 times the performance than its predecessor," Considine wrote in the post.

Many organizations are already using this new IBM Cloud service to train deep learning models and build cloud-native apps, the post noted. For example, the NASA Frontier Development Lab recently used machine learning techniques on the IBM Cloud to develop new processes for 3D modeling of asteroids from radar data. And medical device company SpectralMD created a wound imaging system that uses deep learning and medical imaging to help determine the best treatment options for an injury.

"Whether they are accelerating drug discovery or creating virtual personal assistants that converse naturally, data scientists are using our GPU computing platform in the cloud to solve complex problems that were once considered unsolvable," Ian Buck, vice president and general manager of accelerated computing at NVIDIA, wrote in the post. "The new IBM Cloud offerings based on our Volta technology provide incredible processing speeds and the ability to scale up or down on demand for HPC and deep learning."

