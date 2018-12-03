Nvidia unveils 'world's most powerful' Turing-Powered TITAN RTX desktop GPU

This article originally appeared on ZDNet.

Need a desktop GPU that delivers 130 teraflops of deep learning performance and 11 GigaRays of ray-tracing performance? Nvidia has you covered with the new TITAN RTX.

The TITAN RTX - which Nvidia has dubbed T-Rex - offers what the company claims is the "greatest leap since the invention of the CUDA GPU in 2006," and represents the fruits of more than 10,000 engineering-years of effort.

The new Turing architecture that powers the TITAN RTX make use of two new engines - RT Cores that are used to accelerate ray tracing, and multi-precision Tensor Cores aimed squarely at AI training and inferencing, coming together to offer more powerful compute and enhanced rasterization.

Whether your workloads consist of AI, real-time ray-traced graphics, next-gen virtual reality and high performance computing, Nvidia is positioning the TITAN RTX as the perfect solution.

And the TITAN RTX has quite impressive tech specs:

576 multi-precision Turing Tensor Cores, offering up to 130 teraflops of deep learning performance.

72 Turing RT Cores, providing up to 11 GigaRays per second of real-time ray-tracing performance.

24GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with 672GB/s of bandwidth, twice the memory of previous-generation TITAN GPUs, to fit larger models and datasets.

100GB/s NVIDIA NVLink can pair two TITAN RTX GPUs to scale memory and compute (yes, if one is not enough, you can add a second).

Incredible performance and memory bandwidth for real-time 8K video editing.

VirtualLink port provides the performance and connectivity required by next-gen VR headsets.

"Turing is NVIDIA's biggest advance in a decade - fusing shaders, ray tracing, and deep learning to reinvent the GPU," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "The introduction of T-Rex puts Turing within reach of millions of the most demanding PC users — developers, scientists and content creators."

The TITAN RTX also integrates with Nvidia's RAPIDS open-source libraries to speed up machine learning workflows.

The price is, as you'd expect, pretty impressive, at $2,499, and the TITAN RTX will begin shipping later this month.

