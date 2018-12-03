Hardware

Nvidia unveils 'world's most powerful' Turing-Powered TITAN RTX desktop GPU

Just need to have the world's most powerful desktop GPU in your PC? Or maybe two? Nvidia has you covered with the new TITAN RTX.

By | December 3, 2018, 6:22 AM PST

This article originally appeared on ZDNet.

More about Innovation

Need a desktop GPU that delivers 130 teraflops of deep learning performance and 11 GigaRays of ray-tracing performance? Nvidia has you covered with the new TITAN RTX.

The TITAN RTX - which Nvidia has dubbed T-Rex - offers what the company claims is the "greatest leap since the invention of the CUDA GPU in 2006," and represents the fruits of more than 10,000 engineering-years of effort.

The new Turing architecture that powers the TITAN RTX make use of two new engines - RT Cores that are used to accelerate ray tracing, and multi-precision Tensor Cores aimed squarely at AI training and inferencing, coming together to offer more powerful compute and enhanced rasterization.

SEE: IT hardware procurement policy (Tech Pro Research)

Whether your workloads consist of AI, real-time ray-traced graphics, next-gen virtual reality and high performance computing, Nvidia is positioning the TITAN RTX as the perfect solution.

And the TITAN RTX has quite impressive tech specs:

  • 576 multi-precision Turing Tensor Cores, offering up to 130 teraflops of deep learning performance.
  • 72 Turing RT Cores, providing up to 11 GigaRays per second of real-time ray-tracing performance.
  • 24GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with 672GB/s of bandwidth, twice the memory of previous-generation TITAN GPUs, to fit larger models and datasets.
  • 100GB/s NVIDIA NVLink can pair two TITAN RTX GPUs to scale memory and compute (yes, if one is not enough, you can add a second).
  • Incredible performance and memory bandwidth for real-time 8K video editing.
  • VirtualLink port provides the performance and connectivity required by next-gen VR headsets.

"Turing is NVIDIA's biggest advance in a decade - fusing shaders, ray tracing, and deep learning to reinvent the GPU," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "The introduction of T-Rex puts Turing within reach of millions of the most demanding PC users — developers, scientists and content creators."

The TITAN RTX also integrates with Nvidia's RAPIDS open-source libraries to speed up machine learning workflows.

The price is, as you'd expect, pretty impressive, at $2,499, and the TITAN RTX will begin shipping later this month.

Also see

Related Topics:

Hardware Innovation Mobility Networking Storage Data Centers Smart Persons Guides

Editor's Picks

The Brexit dilemma: Will London's start-ups stay or go?

America's coolest company: How Big Ass Fans went from cooling cows to a multinational tech powerhouse

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox