NYC's program, Making Tech Work for People, promoted at SXSW

The world's most recognizable city ensures residents can engage in an inclusive and positive community, says Miguel Gamino, CTO for the City of New York, emphasizing they'll..." make sure that at the end of the day, technology is built to serve people."

"We're excited to bring NYC to Austin for South by Southwest," Miguel Camino, CTO for the City of New York, told TechRepublic's Teena Maddox at SXSW. "We've activated the NYC house for Monday and Tuesday of the city summit here on the lawn at the Four Seasons. We've built a theme around making tech work for people. We're following up today's great series with panel discussions tomorrow, focused on using tech to create a more inclusive community and making sure we're delivering positive things for people technology.

SEE: How New York City plans to become a 5G leader (TechRepublic)

I'm thrilled to have a keynote and a panel discussion on the 'South by' stage later to talk about how we're making this happen in New York City, how we hope to expand that work around the world to make sure that at the end of the day, technology is built to serve people.

In New York, we've activated "NYCx," about bringing industry, government, and community together to change how we think about problems solved by technology, and shape the solutions by presenting challenges to problems that have been identified and prioritized by the community themselves. We then want to engage the industry. Community isn't just a checklist of community wants. We activate the work around the feedback from these important community voices in New York."

