Office 2016 for Mac users get Google Calendar access for more scheduling options

Microsoft's latest update to Office 2016 for Mac is adding support for Google Calendars and Contacts.

The move is sure to please Office for Mac users who rely on Google Calendar to keep track of their schedules, and will sync Gmail messages and Google Contacts as well.

The Office for Mac version 16.13 release also includes numerous security fixes that prevent remote code execution in Excel and PowerPoint.

How to enable Google Calendar sync in Outlook 2016 for Mac

The synchronization between Google Calendar and Outlook actually happens by connecting your Google account to Microsoft Cloud. It isn't as big a deal as it sounds—all it means is that copies of your mail, calendar appointments, and contacts are kept synced between Microsoft and Google.

Getting your Google Calendar and Contacts to show up in Office 2016 for Mac isn't too complicated. For the sake of these steps we'll assume you don't already have a Google account connected to Outlook for Mac 2016.

Note: Be sure Office 2016 for Mac is updated to version 16.13. You can do that by opening any Office application, clicking on Help in the top menu, and then clicking on Check For Updates.

With Outlook open look for the Tools option in the top menu bar. Click it and you'll see Accounts as one of the options. Click on that (Figure A).

Image: Brandon Vigliarolo/TechRepublic

On the Accounts screen click on Add Email Account (Figure B).

Image: Brandon Vigliarolo/TechRepublic

The screen that opens will prompt you to put in the email address you want to add (Figure C). After you enter the address, click Continue. You'll then be prompted to enter a password.

Image: Brandon Vigliarolo/TechRepublic

Once you've entered your password and clicked Next, Outlook will attempt to connect to your Google account. Once it does you'll see the screen shown in Figure D, and that's it—you're done.

Image: Brandon Vigliarolo/TechRepublic

Your Gmail messages will now show up in outlook, your contacts will sync, and you'll be able to access your Google Calendar by clicking on the calendar icon on the bottom left of Outlook (Figure E).

Image: Brandon Vigliarolo/TechRepublic

Those who already have their Google accounts connected to Outlook should simply be asked to verify their account credentials to import calendars and contacts.

Other changes in Office for Mac 2016 16.13

Several other features have been added to Office apps in this update:

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint have added in-app chat for collaborators.

Word will import LinkedIn profiles to make building a resume easier.

Excel can now filter pivot tables with a timeline filter.

Outlook swipe gestures are now customizable.

Security fixes include CVE-2018-8147 and CVE-2018-8162, both of which have to do with remote code execution vulnerabilities in Excel, and CVE-2018-8167, which addresses remote code execution vulnerabilities in PowerPoint.

