One of Acer's new Chromebooks has military-grade durability and optional 4G LTE

Acer debuted new Chromebook models at the BETT show in London on Tuesday, introducing an education-focused laptop that meets military-grade specifications for durability and dust prevention, while also offering optional 4G LTE.

According to an Acer press release, the Chromebook 11 C732 has an IP41 rating against object and water intrusion, which means it is protected from dripping water and items like wires or paper clips. The device also meets military-grade MIL-STD 810G compliance for durability, and MIL-STD 810F compliance for its ability to protect against sand and dust intrusion.

While the Chromebook 11 C732 is marketed as an education laptop, its ruggedness and optional LTE connectivity could make it a great backup for business travelers or professionals who do field work. The 4G LTE option could be a must-have for road warriors.

However, the machines also have implications for education customers. James Lin, general manager of commercial and detachable notebooks at Acer, said in the press release that the device could enable schools and educators to reach new environments for learning.

The Chromebook 11 C732 is rated from drops up to four feet in height. It also features a gutter system in the keyboard that can drain up to 11 ounces of water away from important components, the release said.

This Chromebook features either a touch or non-touch screen, and an Intel N3350 or N3450 processor, according to the release. It can achieve up to 12 hours of battery life. It also includes a microSD port and two USB-C ports, and supports Android apps through Google Play.

In addition to the Chromebook 11 C732, Acer also unveiled the Chromebook Spin 11 and Chromebox CXI3. The Chromebook Spin 11 is a convertible 2-in-2 that can be used as a laptop or a tablet. Its touch screen is powered by Wacom EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology, so users can use a stylus with it, a press release said.

The compact design and multiple ports on the Chromebox CXI3 make it useful for a computer lab or shared computing space, the release said. It can also be mounted on the back of a monitor. This Chromebox uses eighth-generation Intel Core processors, for business-friendly performance.

