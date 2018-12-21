OnePlus 6T vs. Nokia 7.1: Which is better for business professionals?

The OnePlus 6T and Nokia's 7.1 are smartphones that are options for business professionals. They're similar in functionality and style, and they're priced within $200 of each other.

First up, the OnePlus 6T. It has a retail price starting at $549 and for that, you get lightning-fast speed and an excellent camera. It's a premium phone at a less than premium price and it manages to fly under the radar in the US market.

There's an in-screen fingerprint reader that works seamlessly, and additional biometrics allow you to use your face to unlock your phone. The notch at the top is unobtrusive, in a teardrop shape. Slightly disappointing is the elimination of the headphone jack in order to make room for the in-screen fingerprint reader.

Compare this to the Nokia 7.1, which is even less expensive, at $349. It's a great mid-range device that has good overall specs and performance. It has a 5.8-inch screen, dual 12-megapixel cameras, and Android One support. Just a sidenote - don't confuse the 7.1 with Nokia's earlier release this year, the 3.1. That one is under $150 and it's a great budget phone for kids and young teens but it's a completely different device from the 7.1.

The 7.1 has a notched screen, and, happily, has a headphone jack.

No matter which you choose, the Nokia or the OnePlus, either device offers plenty of useful options for business professionals.

