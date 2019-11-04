Opengear partners with i3D.net to keep hosting networks running worldwide

The companies are working together to efficiently manage servers remotely to avoid downtime.

i3D.net is known across the globe for its hosting and global infrastructure services, which for years have served as a reliable backbone for game publishers and developers involved with AAA games for PC, Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile games.

This kind of hosting requires a complex low-latency network stocked with thousands of servers spread over 33 places in 15 countries.

Ubisoft, a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, acquired i3D.net in 2018.

In a recent case study, Ubisoft's chief operating officer, Rick Sloot, explained that for a decade, this kind of work was very difficult to get done because it was next to impossible to manage servers in the event the internet goes down. These days, customers are even less likely to tolerate any downtime at all, especially with something as time-sensitive as gaming.

i3D.net teamed up with Opengear in February 2015 to use its ACM 7008-2-L Resilience Gateway, which helped to "provide smart out-of-band management to its entire IT infrastructure." Opengear also provides built-in backup LAN or Internet connectivity options for any and all remote sites.

"As we have expanded as a business, opening up new offices around the world, it was becoming increasingly difficult to find a vendor capable of delivering a reliable way of keeping us up and running at all times across all 33 of our locations even in the event of a network outage," Sloot said in the case study.

"We struggled to find local vendors who could support us. Often, we weren't able to pinpoint the issue or access the faulty equipment. We needed to find a way of managing equipment remotely, identifying and resolving the problem, while keeping the network online. We started to look for a vendor who could work with cellular technologies such as 4G and who could deliver out-of-band management."

Sloot added that Opengear's tools support 4G cellular out-of-band connections and had been integral to i3D.net's expansion worldwide. The Opengear tech made it significantly easier for i3D.net to seamlessly open bring new sites online in countries outside of their base in the Netherlands.

Instead of physically sending i3D.net technical operations engineers to manually install new switches and configure them, Opengear's Resilience Gateway allows them to handle everything from the Netherlands.

"This is very powerful and a huge benefit for us in terms of the time and costs saved not only in provisioning but also ongoing maintenance," Sloot said.

"We don't like downtime and neither do our customers. Today, if there is an issue, we can directly connect to our routers anywhere in the world without having to wait for someone at the locations to access and fix it. The agility of the Opengear solutions means we can quickly help our customers and maintain our high standards as a performance hosting company."

i3D.net is in the process of opening its latest site in Singapore, which will be decked out in Opengear equipment. The company even plans to use the Resilience Gateway for the first time outside of its data centers, with Sloot explaining that i3D.net is placing the Opengear tool with a customer who they manage remotely.

