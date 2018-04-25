Opera Touch: A mobile browser designed for on-the-go professionals

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

The new Opera Touch mobile browser has a fast search and an Action Button that makes it easier to use with one hand.

The Opera Touch browser integrates with the Opera browser for PCs for seamless browsing across devices.

Opera Touch, a new mobile browser from Opera, is designed for on-the-go use and could be a good option for professionals who are constantly moving.

Released Wednesday, the webpage for Opera Touch mentioned that the browser has a faster search capability and is meant to be integrated with the desktop browser from Opera so users can transition seamlessly from one to the other.

To connect the Touch browser with a desktop account, users simply start up the Opera PC browser and scan a QR code with Opera Touch, the page said. No need to enter credentials and login to make it work.

A feature called Flow, which is essentially a clipboard for website links, images, videos, and notes. Once they are saved on either the mobile or desktop version of Opera, they'll be available on the other device. Flow is also encrypted and private, which could make it a good option for storing business ideas and work notes as well.

Additionally, the browser has a Fast Action button that makes browsing and search functionalities much easier to be performed with a single hand.

"The Fast Action Button is always available on your browser screen and gives you direct access to the instant search," the page said. "You can also swipe the button up to get to recent tabs, and the browser navigation."

Opera is also known for its built-in ad blocker and cryptojacking protections, which come standard but aren't enabled by default. These are good tools for any security-conscious professional.

The Opera Touch browser is available for download on the Google Play Store and is coming to the Apple App Store soon.

