Oracle's Autonomous Database Cloud boosts performance and security with less manual work

Oracle's new Autonomous Database Cloud aims to automate many of the human processes associated with updating and maintaining a database, chairman of the board and CTO Larry Ellison announced at the opening keynote of Oracle OpenWorld 2017 on Sunday.

The Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud in built on Oracle Database 18c and uses machine learning to automate some of the processes associated with tuning the database, according to a press release announcing the product. This could help lessen human labor, but also eliminate human error, ultimately boosting performance and improving security, the release said.

"This is the most important thing we've done in a long, long time," Ellison said in the release. "The automation does everything. We can guarantee availability of 99.995 percent, less than 30 minutes of planned or unplanned downtime."

Machine learning is used to provide adaptive performance tuning to the database itself, the release said. Additionally, the Autonomous Database Cloud can automatically update and patch itself while running, and can apply security updates as needed, the release said,

The service is also self-scaling, the release said, which means that it instantly "resizes compute and storage without downtime." It can handle workloads such as transactions, mixed workloads, data warehouses, graph analytics, departmental applications, document stores, and Internet of Things (IoT), the release said.

The firm also debuted Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud, built on the same machine learning technology behind the Oracle Autonomous Database. It provides simplicity for running workloads without manual tuning, and offers elastic scaling as well, the release said.

If successful, both products could help enterprises pursue their next-generation database plans without increasing headcount. For some organizations, it might even allow the ability to move forward with fewer employees than before.

The Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud will be available sometime in the calendar year 2017.

