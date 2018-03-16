Search

Ottobock Healthcare is pushing the boundaries of human technology integration

From microprocessor-controlled knees to computer-controlled socks, Aaron Holm, Manager for Consumer Engagement, Ottobock Healthcare, discussed how technology is changing bionics and orthotics at SXSW.

SXSW 2018 was packed with innovation and ideas. TechRepublic's Teena Maddox spoke with Ottobock's Manager for Consumer Engagement, Aaron Holm about the future of bionics and orthtics.

The following is a transcript of the edited interview.

"Ottobock is a hundred-year-old company," begins Aaron Holm, Manager for Consumer Engagement, Ottobock Healthcare. "That is a world leader in orthotic and prosthetic medical devices. We create mobility for individuals who may have lost a limb or have lost use of a body part."

"Bionics," Holm tells TechRepublic's Teena Maddox, "are the future. Human intelligence, the integration of products and computers and technology into body parts, basically, prosthetics and orthotic devices. The industry has seen just an influx in incorporating technology into our products."

In addition to bionics, Ottobock has ready-to-wear computer socks, "Right now, I'm wearing microprocessor-controlled knees. We have very sophisticated upper-extremity prosthetics as well. In orthotics, we have a product called a C-Brace, based off of the prosthetic technology I'm wearing. It allows someone who has lost the ability to ambulate, the ability to ambulate with the use of a C-Brace."

The company's ultimate concern is to make safer and making people more mobile and allowing them to get out of the house and get back to work and function as they did prior to the loss or the injury."

