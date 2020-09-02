People who can work from home are less likely to job hop

A new survey finds that people are more positive about working from home since the pandemic started but have mixed feelings about returning to the office.

People appreciate working from home so much that they are much more likely to stay with their current employers, according to a new survey. Workvivo asked 1,000 people from the US and the UK about their attitudes toward working from home versus the office. Ninety percent said they are more likely to stick with their current job now that WFH is a viable option. Survey respondents were between ages 23 and 54, and 53% women and 45% men.

Responses to the idea of working from home permanently were mixed:

Yes: 52%

I prefer a mix: 36%

No: 12%

Workvivo CEO John Goulding said most of his employees wanted a hybrid schedule.

"We did an internal survey of our own employees and found that most wanted to go in occasionally but work from home most of the time," he said. Workvivo is an employee engagement platform that can replace old-school intranets with a social-media style site.

"When the pandemic is over, the option to work from home won't be a competitive advantage anymore," he said. "These results show clearly what employees want."

In addition to shifting the traditional mindset about remote work, employers need to rethink another traditional element of hiring.

"Our mindset is still stuck in looking locally for people to hire," he said. "This shift (to a broader talent pool) helps expand our thinking and creates a diverse employee pool that, for me, lends itself to creativity and innovation."

The survey also asked what people would miss most about the office if remote work became permanent:

Meeting with colleagues: 34%

Getting out of the house: 23%

Having more separation between work and home life: 20%

Survey respondents liked these benefits of working from home:

No commute: 49%

Extra time in the morning: 24%

Spending less money on food/transportation: 18%

A majority of respondents said their employers were putting more effort into communication since the pandemic started. Respondents were evenly split on the issue of communicating with colleagues more or less since the coronavirus lockdowns started. Seventy-five percent of respondents said they are more productive when working from home.

Goulding said Workvivo builds a sense of community among co-workers and creates a new way to reinforce a company's goals and values. "The platform reminds people what the goal is and then brings it to life in a much more impactful way than putting a poster on the wall," he said.

Goulding said that Workvivo is a complement to more transactional communication methods like instant messaging and email.

"The positive things that happen in an organization are not typically things that get communicated on transactional platforms," he said.

The pandemic has motivated potential customers to sign on the dotted line:

"Companies were on track to buy but decisions were made quicker because of the shift to remote work, and we've seen more interest from organizations who hadn't been as far advanced in their thinking around employee communications," he said.

Workvivo is two years old and has about 65 customers. The company targets companies with more than 1,000 employees across all industries.

