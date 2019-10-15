Pixelbook Go: A cheat sheet

The Pixelbook Go is Google's latest iteration of its Pixel-branded laptops. Here are the Pixelbook Go's specs, features, and purchasing details that developers, businesses, and users need to know.

Google has created a number of flagship devices to serve its various mobile platforms. The Pixel phone has often been declared one of the finest Android devices on the market. The 2015 Chromebook Pixel laptop was one of the best pieces of mobile hardware to ever connect to the cloud; it was expensive, but it made ChromeOS sing like no other hardware. But in typical fashion, Google scrapped the Pixel laptop and moved on to the Pixelbook. The Pixelbook was a fantastic next evolution, and continued the theme of being the premier ChromeOS hardware.

Then came the Pixel Slate, which was supposed to take on the Microsoft Surface yet failed to deliver. With both the Pixelbook and the Pixel Slate available, consumers and businesses opted to continue with the trusted laptop form factor. The Slate faded into the shadows, and Google knew it failed. Google went so far as to stop producing tablets altogether. This took the company back to the drawing board—and to what Google had success with in the past: The Pixel laptop and Pixelbook.

The next iteration of the Pixel hardware is the Pixelbook Go. Read this Pixelbook Go cheat sheet to get up to speed on Google's next laptop. We'll update this resource periodically when there is new information about the Pixelbook Go.

What is the Pixelbook Go?

The Pixelbook Go is Google's latest laptop, and it's powered by ChromeOS. This premium laptop sports a 13.3 inch display and a grippy textured bottom, making it the ideal form factor for busy users on the go who may not always be near level surfaces.

And for those who are ready to give their MacBook Pro a kick to the curb, the Pixelbook Go includes a touchscreen and a keyboard that aren't susceptible to a sideways glance or a speck of dust. In fact, the keyboards on the Pixel line of laptops have always been considered some of the best ever produced.

The combination of the size, the grippy bottom, and the keyboard makes the Pixelbook Go a very comfortable device that you can work with all day, and it won't lead to you feeling tired or frustrated.

What are the specs for the Pixelbook Go?

The Pixelbook Go specs should satisfy any user. The base model looks like this:

Display: 13.3" touchscreen at 16:9 HD 1920 x 1080

Weight: 2.3 pounds

CPU: Intel 8th Gen Core m3

RAM: 8 GB

Internal storage: 64 GB

Thickness: 0.5 inches

Cameras: Front facing 2 MP at 60 fps 1080p video

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2 x 2 MIMO dual-band 2.5 Ghz and 5.0 Ghz

Bluetooth : 4.2

Ports: 3.5 mm headphone jack and 2 USB-C

If the base model specs aren't enough, you can bump up the following:

CPU: Intel 8th Gen Core i5 or i7

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB

Display: 4K 3840 x 2160

The Pixelbook Go will be available in Just Black and Not Pink color schemes.

What are the key features of the Pixelbook Go?

The single most important feature in the Pixelbook Go for business users is the Titan C security chip. This chip is a second-generation, low-power security module designed by Google that was initially released with the Pixel Slate and the Pixel 3 phone. This chip uses a Google-designed dedicated micro-controller and network controller to enhance the security of the device. This chip takes its cues from the same Titan chip that safeguards Google servers. These chips share the task of protecting hardware against some of the most sophisticated attacks such as boot-time attacks.

Another feature that will satisfy many users is the battery life--Google used a 15% larger battery than with previous Pixelbooks. With a reported 12 hours of battery life and two hours of usage on a 20-minute charge (using the included charger), you can work throughout the day without worrying about powering down.

Also included with the Pixelbook Go is a much-improved Bluetooth module, which should be a welcome change for users of older Pixel hardware, as many Pixelbook users found Bluetooth connectivity to be an exercise in frustration.

Why is the Pixelbook Go important for businesses?

Cost is a very important detail when considering whether to buy the Pixelbook Go. Unlike its predecessors, the Pixelbook Go has a much more budget-friendly point of entry: The base Pixelbook Go model is only $649.00 USD. Beyond that base model, these are the price points for the Pixelbook Go:

i5/8 GB RAM/128 GB storage: $849

i5/16 GB RAM/128 GB storage: $999



i7/16 GB RAM/256 GB storage: $1,399



Businesses considering purchasing the Pixelbook Go will find that simplicity, reliability, and security are all reasons to get it--these are the same reasons why all Chromebooks have been popular as work machines. Unlike Windows or macOS laptops, Chromebooks have very little learning curve. And because users aren't installing third-party apps, the devices aren't nearly as prone to malware or viruses. Also, with the Pixelbook Go using some of the latest hardware, those devices will be even faster and more efficient than the previous iterations.

When will the Pixelbook Go be available?

The Pixelbook Go is now available for pre-order from the Google Play Store and should ship by the end of October 2019. The only exception is that, as of this writing, the i5/16GP/128Gp and i7 versions of the Pixelbook Go are listed as "Coming Soon" in Google Play.

