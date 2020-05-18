Pizza and goodwill distributed through Verizon Connect Reveal

The vehicle fleet maintenance program helped a Domino's franchise owner hire 61 new employees and distribute 11,000 slices of pizza to those on the frontline fighting the coronavirus.

Despite the restrictions and hardships COVID-19 has wrought, some businesses and goodwill have thrived. Shane Casey, a San Diego-based, three-franchise Domino Pizza owner, has added 61 staff members to his business, and gifted 11,000 slices of pizza to those fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines.

The 11,000 slices of pepperoni, sausage, extra cheese, and veggie represent 1,300 pizza pies, Casey said, and added that the pizzas were distributed across three locations; 200 pizzas went to the Oceanside Fire Department, Ocean City Police Department, and the Tri-City Medical Center which treats COVID-19 patients. "We've given away closer to 12,000 slices across all of San Diego county, to essential workers, and 60 restaurants serving the frontlines. The distribution of slices was 'a Domino's initiative, Feed the Need,' but I've given away pizza before, to fire departments and other emergency workers."

Casey cites Verizon Connect Reveal (VCR) as playing an important role in why, when other businesses are faltering, his has prospered. Introduced in March 2018, VCR allows Casey and other users to schedule vehicle maintenance of the fleet and ensure drivers are driving safely. "We also use it for asset management, so we know where all our assets are, all the time," Casey said. He was "referred by another franchisee on the east coast."

VCR "combines three best-in-class fleet and mobile workforce management software companies to deliver solutions that help drive safety, productivity, and efficiency for customers," said Kevin Aries, head of global product success at Verizon Connect, Waltham, MA. "Verizon Connect exists," Aries continued, "because of the millions of people, vehicles and things moving through the world. Running a moving business requires simple, actionable data to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety for their drivers, technicians, and the communities they serve."

Most valuable to Verizon is the data companies share. "With the help of Verizon Connect fleet management, our customers see a 15% reduction in harsh driving events, are able to accomplish 2.5 more stops per vehicle per week, and reduce fuel use from vehicle idling by 13%," Aries said.

"We've learned the world truly never stops," Aries said. "That's the case even during today's global health crisis, where transportation companies on the front-lines of the global supply chain rely on vehicle tracking, delivery scheduling, and driver data to ensure goods get to the right destination safely and on-time."

"The advantage of a software-based fleet management solution is it's constantly being enhanced," Aries said. " In the past year, we've brought customers new AI-based dash cams and a new integrated job management solution. This year, we'll continue to innovate on our dash cams, offer new ways to track assets and equipment, and improve the way our customers experience virtually every aspect of the product from mobile apps all the way to vehicle-installed hardware."

Even though Casey's shops had VCR before the pandemic, and use was the same, "being able to see the maintenance reports was crucial for us during the pandemic, as more vehicles in the fleet, vehicles were being driven more and making more deliveries." As for what's served his businesses best, "the replay of the routes provides a great training tool for the business. We are able to see how drivers get to a specific delivery and then we are able to show them a more efficient route for the future." He added, "When vehicles aren't being used, they become a burden to the business."

Casey said employee safety was at the forefront, even prior to the pandemic, "We immediately implemented mask wearing (logo'd uniform masks) and tightened sanitation policies. This meant much more frequent hand washing and sanitizing each hot bag between every run/order. After hours, we have professional cleaners come in twice a week that use fog sanitizers for vents, lights, floors, walls, inside vehicles, and more."

Originally a vice president for Dominos, Casey's home was central to his three locations (two at the Marine Base Camp Pendleton and one in nearby Oceanside). Even though the two shops at Camp Pendleton "service a unique environment and have a limited amount of competition, everything else is the same across the board."

With the success of his three shops, Casey is looking to expand his business with an additional two locations in northern San Diego, he said.

Aries added, "We're also continuously surprised and delighted by the variety of what our customers accomplish everyday. From tracking pizza and beer deliveries, to managing government emergency response vehicles, our customers are truly at the center of a moving world."

