Plan your next career move with a 12-month accomplishment tracker

This spreadsheet can make performance reviews and career planning easier with a convenient way to track KPIs, classes, and kudos from co-workers.

Most people think about performance reviews only once a year when it's time to fill out forms and think back on the last 12 months. Instead of relying on your memory to store all the accomplishments of the last year, it's smarter to have a way to track your work all year long.

The TechRepublic Premium Accomplishment tracker is an easy and convenient way to do exactly that. This spreadsheet has an entry for each month with space to document everything you do, including:

Projects

Achievements



Key performance indicators

Classes, certifications, conferences

Kudos and comments from co-workers, partners, and supervisors

Awards

Be sure to include awards, membership in professional organizations, and mentions in the media in this Accomplishment tracker and customize it to fit your goals and accomplishments.

The Accomplishment tracker will help you frame your work in terms that a manager values:

Saving time

Cutting costs

Doing more with less

Making performance reviews easier

This tracker is also helpful for human resource departments because this system can make review season less painful for managers. Instead of going back through months of emails and documents, this spreadsheet creates a monthly check-in for each employee. The format is comprehensive but concise, which will allow managers to spend just enough time tracking employee performance. HR leaders can also review the document during check-ins with managers to encourage a sense of responsibility and accountability.

This Accomplishment tracker also will make it easier for managers to identify problems as soon as red flags pop up. Instead of waiting until a project is in serious trouble, managers and HR leaders can see changes from one month to the next and intervene if it looks like a team member is not making progress.

Updating a resume

One task that stalls job searches early on is the resume update. As soon as you sit down to do this, all your amazing accomplishments disappear from your mind. By using this Accomplishment tracker, you'll have the highlights of your professional work at your fingertips. This documentation also will help you customize your application to jobs that require distinct skill sets.

By tracking all the aspects of your work, you'll be able to see your work in more than one light. Maybe you have more project management or leadership experience than you think. You'll be able to combine experiences in new ways to illustrate a skillset that could be just what a new employer needs.

At the same time, you'll be able to spot gaps in your skills. If you use this Accomplishment tracker from year to year, you'll have a long-term perspective on your work. This will help you know when you need to move out of your comfort zone to take on a new challenge instead of doing what you have always done.

