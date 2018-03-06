Search

Tech & Work

How to precisely sharpen images with Photoshop's High Pass filter

There are sharpness settings in Lightroom, Snapseed, and other photo editors, but Photoshop's High Pass filter leads the way in quality and precision. This video walk-through demonstrates how it works.

By | March 6, 2018, 3:15 PM PST

There is almost always a "sharpen" option inside general photo editors, but I've found that the High Pass filter in Adobe Photoshop gives the best results for most of my photo sharpening tasks. The High Pass filter differs from standard sharpening because it focuses more on the edges of your image subject, not the overall image. This works great for portraits to bring out subtle details of your model, such as eyes and jawlines. It also works great for landscape images, which have lots of foliage detail to make the image pop.

In this video, I walk you through using the High Pass filter in Photoshop. Try it on some of your favorite images and share them with me on Instagram or Twitter. I look forward to seeing your results after using the High Pass filter.

Note: If you don't have Photoshop, you can get it for a $9.99 monthly subscription as part of the Adobe Creative Cloud photography package. The subscription also includes the Adobe Lightroom and Portfolio apps.

SEE: Getting started with drone photography (free TechRepublic PDF)

Also see...

ps-sharp.jpg

Image: Ant Pruitt

Related Topics:

Tech Industry CXO SMBs Innovation Developer

About Ant Pruitt

Ant Pruitt is an IT Support Professional with a passion for showing the non-geek how great technology can be. He writes for a variety of tech publications and hosts his own podcast. Ant is also an avid photographer and weight lifter.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox