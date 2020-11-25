PS5 restock for Black Friday 2020: Where to look for the best deals

Black Friday is bringing more PS5 stock to stores online and in person, from GameStop and Walmart to Best Buy and Sam's Club.

The hunt is on for a PS5 unit, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are bringing new possibilities for shoppers anxious to score a PlayStation 5. Ever since the first PS5 units went on sale Nov. 12, the devices have sold out within seconds of online stores announcing availability. Major retailers such as Walmart have literally had their website crash from the onslaught of customers.

There won't be any discounts on the PS5 this holiday season. But everyone seems to be okay with that. Just buying one, at nearly any price, is the goal. Retailers such as GameStop were offering bundles of a PS5 with a couple of games and controllers and a one-year PlayStation membership for upward of $800 last week and they were sold out within an hour. The key is to keep looking and refresh the page often in order to try to find a unit. And buying direct from Sony is a definite possibility as they restock periodically as well. Walmart has announced it will offer a restock beginning at 9 pm ET on Nov. 25.

PlayStation 5 Console Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment This is the disc version of the PS5. It includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive to allow for PS5 Blu-ray disc games and PS4 Blu-ray disc games, and video from 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays and standard Blu-rays and DVDs. $499 at Best Buy

PS5 Digital Edition Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment This is the digital edition of the PS5. Best Buy has been releasing units periodically. So refresh, refresh, refresh as you try to land a unit from this retailer. $400 at Best Buy

PlayStation 5 Ultimate Gamer System Bundle Image: GameStop This bundle includes the PS5 console, two DualSense wireless controllers, a PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D wireless gaming headset, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PS5, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for PS5 and a PlayStation Plus 1 Year 2020 Subscription Promo. $855 at GameStop

PlayStation 5 Games and Accessories System Bundle Image: GameStop This bundle includes the PS5 console, two DualSense wireless controllers, NBA 2K21 for PS5, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for PS5, a PlayStation 5 Media Remote and a PlayStation Plus 1 Year 2020 Subscription Promo. $805 at GameStop

PlayStation 5 Demon's Souls and Spider-Man System Bundle Image: GameStop This bundle includes a PS5 Digital Edition, a copy of Demon's Souls for PS5 and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition for PS5, one Sony DualSense wireless controller and a PlayStation 5 HD camera. $760 at GameStop

PS5 console Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment Target has been an elusive place to score a PS5, but stock has been available regionally. The retailer hasn't announced any Black Friday deals, but that doesn't mean that there won't be any in person, or suddenly appearing on the site during Cyber Week. $500 at Target

PlayStation 5 console Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment Use this link to score the PS5 console version when it goes on sale at Walmart. The retailer has announced it will release units at 9 pm ET on Nov. 25. $500 at Walmart