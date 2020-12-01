PS5 restock: Here's where and how to buy a PlayStation 5 this week

It's not too late to try to score a PlayStation 5 this week. Here's where to look for the elusive PS5 in stores and online.

If you're still looking for a PS5 for a holiday gift or for yourself, there's still a chance. I'm in the trenches with you, trying to nab one for my kid, and here's where I've been searching and what I'm finding. I'll update this article regularly as I find out more information.

Of course finding a PlayStation 5 has been a nightmare since it launched on Nov. 12. Retailers such as Walmart, Meijer, Target and Best Buy sold out fast. Bundles became the way to go, with GameStop, AntOnline and Newegg offering bundles starting at $600-plus and even those sold out within an hour or less.

For those new to the PS5 shopping game, there are two versions. There is a $400 digital-only model and a $500 console version. The only differences between the two are that the console edition includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive to allow for PS5 Blu-ray disc games and PS4 Blu-ray disc games, and video from 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays and standard Blu-rays and DVDs. The digital edition has been selling out faster than the console version, because of its lower price, but that's if you count time in seconds. They're both in great demand, and the goal for most people is to buy one at any reasonable price solo or in a bundle. There are scalpers afoot, but we won't talk about them since that's not an option I'm willing to consider.

Check sites regularly, use the refresh button

An important way to find a PS5 is to constantly check the main sites that sell the PS5, such as Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Kohl's, Costco, Sony direct, GameStop and AntOnline, and refresh the page frequently.

For instance, Best Buy often shows out of stock, but several times it's given me an "Open Box" option for stock. It disappeared just as quickly, as others grabbed the available stock, but it was there. So someone nabbed one. The last time I saw this was Nov. 25, so it's been a few days, but others have reported on social media that they've seen the same thing more recently.

With that in mind, here are the places to look for a PS5 this week. Retailers such as GameStop have been offering bundles of a PS5 console or digital edition paired with controllers and games for around $800, and they sell out fast. AntOnline offered a PS5 bundle in the mid-$800 price range yesterday and it was available for several minutes before selling out. Adorama released limited stock online Monday morning, but it sold out in four minutes.

Target is offering the PS5 for online ordering and in-store pickup, so it's worth regularly checking the site to see if your local stores have added any new stock. Remember to look at Walmart periodically, too. And also Amazon. The retailer has been showing restocking, and sometimes it's through third parties that are selling for scalped rates, but you might get lucky and find it for the regular retail price.

You can use these direct links to go to the retailers' pages for the PlayStation 5 digital edition and console version:

Sony PS5 queue for direct purchasing

Buying a PS5 direct from Sony is a definite possibility as they restock periodically as well. A queue is formed when stock is available and it gives an approximate wait time and it will let you enter the purchase area once your time arrives. This actually happened once for me, and it told me my wait time would be more than an hour, but at the time the queue opened up, I had stepped away from my laptop and I missed my chance after being in a digital line for about 90 minutes. But this option does work, even if you've been waiting for a very long time as I had that day, so there's hope.

Follow PS5 social media accounts

Another option is to use social media to your advantage. There are many social media accounts providing regular updates on which retailers are offering potential merchandise drops of the PS5. Employees who work at the stores are leaking information, and shoppers are showing receipts as they find in-store units.

To take advantage of this source of information, find the social media accounts that you find trustworthy and follow them. A quick glance on Twitter has @spieltimes reporting Walmart walk-ins as a reputable source for PS5 units, as well as a possible PS5 queue opening up today on the PlayStation direct store online, and potential stock coming in at Target. And Canadian shoppers will have better luck at Walmart, according to @PS5StockUpdates, who reports that on Dec. 3 at 11 am EST, there will be new stock available online.

Whichever option you choose to try to score a PS5, know that you're not alone. I'm there with you and will keep updating this article with any information I find that might help in everyone's search.

