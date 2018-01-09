Qualcomm partnership may bring Google Assistant to your next video conference

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Qualcomm announced two new Home Hub platforms at CES 2018: One for appliances, and another for video conferencing.

The video platform may help bring Google Assistant to video meetings and chats.

A new Google and Qualcomm partnership may lead to an increased Google Assistant presence in the office and home, the companies announced at CES 2018 on Monday.

The two companies will collaborate on two Home Hub platforms, one focused on home appliances and the other on video. The latter, more likely to be used in the enterprise, could mean more Google Assistant features in your next video conference, potentially meaning a smoother, quicker meeting.

Home Hubs aim to support the rapid creation and release of AI-powered products that utilize Google services, with reference designs and development boards included. Equipped with edge computing and cloud connectivity, the platforms are based on the SDA624 and SDA212 systems on chips (SoC) that support Google's Android Things, according to our sister site ZDNet.

SDA624-the SoC focused on video offerings-is the more feature-rich of the two, with the ability to bring video and multimedia to Google Android Things. With this, devices can have features for video conferencing, streaming video, and remote video monitoring.

The companies didn't outline any specifics for potential enterprise developments, but said Google Cast and Duo would be supported. With support for Google Assistant, business professionals may be able to use the digital assistant to start or end meetings, increasing efficiency and reducing technical difficulties.

Easier video communications may also make things simpler for remote workers, who often rely on video conferencing to stay connected to a home team.

"Our Home Hub platforms using Android Things are able to integrate the necessary technologies, with support for voice interfaces, connectivity to several ecosystems, and cloud integration to enable a wide range of IoT devices," Raj Talluri, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in the press release.

Lenovo and Harman are currently building tools on the platforms, Qualcomm said. The companies didn't announce a timeline for when those tools may be publicly launched.

