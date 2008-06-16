Railo to go open source with JBoss

Railo have announced they will be open sourcing their alternative engine for the ColdFusion Markup Language(CFML).
Railo, which compiles code programmed in CFML into Java bytecode to run on a Java servlet engine, are readying to expose their code for developers to use.
The catch is developers will have to wait for the next release of Railo, due out in late 2008 according to the company. The new release, version 3.1, will be distributed under the LGPL2 license.
Railo will offer another piece of the JBoss application server stack to their customers, opening the door to many ColdFusion developers. Under the terms of the partnership the JBoss.org community will be working on several enhancements to provide CFML developers tag-based access to JBoss functionalities such as JBoss Cache and Messaging.
At the same time, the open source community are welcome to create their own enhancements. Railo currently works on Java servlets that follow the JEE specifications, such as WebSphere and Apache Tomcat.
