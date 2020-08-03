Red Hat launches online option for 4 certifications

A remote proctor will monitor exams for system admins, engineers, and OpenShift administrators and developers.

Linux professionals can now take four Red Hat certification exams from home instead of traveling to a designated test site. A remote proctor observes the testing, and the remote exams are delivered using a live environment running on candidates' X86_64, Fedora-compatible systems and cloud-based environments. All four exams count on the certification path to achieving the company's top certification level, Red Hat Certified Architect.

The four new remote exams are:

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) exam: This exam tests knowledge in areas of system administration common across a range of environments and deployment scenarios. The skills tested in this exam are the foundation for system administration and cover all Red Hat products.

Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) exam: This exam tests knowledge and skills in managing multiple systems using Red Hat Ansible Engine and executing common system administration tasks across a number of systems with Ansible. Ansible is the automation framework used by multiple Red Hat products, so Red Hat Certified Engineers have a head start on automating other products beyond Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Red Hat Certified Specialist in OpenShift Application Development exam: This exam tests the ability to deploy existing applications in a Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform environment.

Ken Goetz, vice president, training and certification, Red Hat, said this shift was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic but will help everyone interested in certifications as well.

"Our ability to provide remote exams will not only address current challenges, but will also open up opportunities to reach more IT professionals who may not have been able to take an in-person exam in the past," Goetz said in a press release.

Red Hat offers a learning subscription with three tiers that include early access to technology that hasn't been released to the public yet, training units, cloud-based labs, and testing.

The 2018 Open Source Jobs Report from the Linux Foundation and Dice found that hiring open source talent is a priority for 83% of hiring managers, an increase from 76% in 2017.

The report also found that 57% of hiring managers are looking for IT professionals who have containers expertise, up from only 27% last year.