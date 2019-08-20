Remote female workers 22% more likely to get promoted than those working in an office

Across the board, in-office employees feel stuck in neutral when it comes to career growth, according to an Ultimate Software report.

Top 5 careers for remote workers Working remotely is becoming an increasingly popular practice. Tom Merritt discusses five career options that allow you to work from home.

Only 35% of women working in traditional office environments reported a promotion in the last year, while 57% of women working remotely reported the same, according to Ultimate Software's 2019 State of Remote Work report.

The report surveyed 1,000 respondents, all of whom work for organizations that host a mix of remote and in-office employees, to determine how successful remote workers are in today's workforce. Not only are remote workers seeing significant success, they are thriving in their positions, the report found.

SEE: Managing remote workers: A business leader's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic Premium)

Remote work has grown by 159% since 2005, becoming the new normal for many global businesses. The main appeals of remote work include flexible hours, the elimination of painful commutes, and a better work-life balance. Technological advances have made remote work not only an option, but a reality, and companies that refuse to offer this new way of work often end up only hurting themselves.

Remote workers reported a higher level of overall job satisfaction (88%) than their in-office counterparts (78%), the report found. Remote workers also reported less stress as a key advantage to their working style, with 50% of remote workers reporting lower stress levels, compared to 19% of in-office employees.

The majority (74%) of remote workers said they believe their company is invested in their career growth, while 65% of in-office staff reported the same. Of those give the option to work remotely or in an office, 54% said they preferred remote work and only 32% preferred in-office.

Some challenges associated with remote work often come from the point of view of the supervisor. Nearly half (42%) of managers reported that their top challenge is monitoring remote workers' productivity; however, 90% of remote workers said they feel very productive.

While the gender gap still rings loud in the remote workforce, remote work does pose some advantages for women. In addition to more female remote workers reporting promotions, 80% of female remote workers also reported room for growth in their current roles; only 60% of female in-office employees said they felt the same.

For more, check out Remote or bust: 30% of workers have left a job due to lack of flexibility on TechRepublic.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today Sign up today

Also see