Report: Low-code tech is the future for businesses and entrepreneurs

As businesses continue to focus on digital transformation, embracing technology that can lower the barrier to entry is a critical strategy. A new report from the software company Creatio, "The State of Low-Code/No-Code 2021," highlights exactly how a move toward low-code/no-code tech has a role in this process, helping businesses simplify development and automate processes.

"No-code" technologies doesn't actually mean that no code is involved--rather, it's the platforms, tech and tools that enable software creation. They harness the power of existing software and offer a way for users to more easily create new software.

While developers cannot use no-code tech to create all software, it has helped entrepreneurs get off the ground without a background in computer science, which has earned it a reputation for democratizing software creation.

There's also a difference between no-code and low-code. As explained on TechRepublic:

Low-code platforms are most often used by IT and others with some coding knowledge to create mission-critical custom applications. No-code platforms typically allow business users with no coding skills to solve their own problems and optimize day-to-day operations.

This report, from Creatio, a software company offering a low-code platform for CRM and process management, looked at how more than 1,000 IT, digital and business leaders are thinking about, and using, low-code tech as part of their digital transformation efforts.

No-code and low-code technologies are still in the early stages, but even "developers who know how to write code can gain from no-code technologies," Vlad Magdalin, CEO of Webflow, previously told TechRepublic. "The way that you can think about it a little bit is like Excel or spreadsheets," he said. "So, 50 years ago, the things that we do now in spreadsheets today were done by Fortran, Pascal, the Cobol programmers. They were doing financial modeling and adding, doing charts and stuff. The only way you could do that is through code."

According to the report, business leaders are aware of the potential for these platforms, but lack the experience, according to 60% of those surveyed. Accelerated time-to-market is cited by 38% as the top benefit of the tech. These tools are "being adopted primarily for custom app development inside separate business units such as sales and marketing, service, human resources, or finance," the report cites. And a small fraction (6%) of low-code development is currently performed by those without IT involvement, which means there's still huge room for growth in non-technical users.

"High usability and access to training and support are critical for successful adoption of low-code solutions beyond early adoption," said Rebecca Wettemann, tech industry analyst and CEO at Valoir, in the press release. "Leaders such as Creatio have invested in both, providing friendly and intuitive user interfaces and broad training that address the diverse skill and technical aptitude levels of business users."

