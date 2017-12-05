Report: Only 23% of IT leaders are confident in ability to manage employee data

IT decision makers are generally less than confident that employee personal data is being properly managed at their organization, according to a new study from Osterman Research and ZL Technologies.

Most companies process different types of employee personal data, including emails and HR records, but the study found employee concerns and a lack of policies to secure and manage that data.

Out of 258 US business leaders at organizations of 2,000 employees or more, only 23% said they were very confident in the privacy of their personal data.

Employees at 65% of the respondents' organizations had raised concerns about how the business may be able to access and use personal data created on employee devices. Around 60% of businesses had unmanaged personal data in semi-private spaces like file shares, the study found.

The study also found issues with organizations' abilities to comply with GDPR, which takes effect across the European Union in May 2018. Currently, just 19% of respondents said they are very confident their business could find and correct employee data to meet the guidelines.

While the respondents all worked at US companies, any firm doing business in an EU country will need to comply—and seem to be doing so. Organizations with EU customers were more likely to correctly manage personal data, the study found.

"In the US, we have not been sensitized to protecting the privacy of personal data," Kon Leong, CEO of ZL Technologies, said in the press release. "Only now with GDPR on the horizon are organizations beginning to take note of this vital issue. As analytics and information technologies both make major strides and as new regulations push boundaries, it's crucial that we rethink how we handle privacy going forward."

The findings may prompt business leaders to examine and reconsider any IT policies they have in place, especially if those policies involve any employee personal data. Explaining the policies and taking employee concerns and questions may also help put everyone on the same page and reassure workers that their data is private.

