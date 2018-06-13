Ring Alarm system can keep small businesses safe for only $10 a month

The Ring Alarm is now available for presale, communications representative Meredith Chiricosta announced in a press release on Wednesday. Ring Alarm is available for $199 on Ring.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, and Amazon.com. Professional monitoring and unlimited video storage is available for a mere $10 per month, without contracts or hidden fees.

"This July 4th, we will ship independence and freedom to our neighbors with Ring Alarm, Ring's effective, affordable home security system," Ring founder and chief inventor, Jamie Siminoff, said in the press release.

The Ring Alarm package includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender—none of which require professional installment. You connect the base station and keypad to your unit's Wi-Fi, place the contact sensor(s) on doors and windows, set the system to 'armed' mode, and the Ring Alarm begins monitoring your property, the release said.

This system could be a great option for small businesses or personally-owned mom-and-pop stores. Instead of paying for a company to install a complicated alarm system or employ a security guard, you can quickly set up this system and have alerts sent directly to your mobile device.

Ring also integrates with other Ring security devices, the press release continued. Ring Doorbells, Ring Floodlight Cam, and Ring Spotlight Cam can all be coordinated with the Ring Alarm. Just open your smartphone and check all your security devices in one place.

The system sends an alert to your device if a door opens, window opens, or motion is detected. If the system is "armed" and detects an intrusion, the base station siren will go off, and the central monitoring station will be notified, the press release stated. Even if the power goes out, battery and LTE cellular backing supports the system to continue monitoring.

Ring is also coming out with a Smoke and CO Listener, Fresh & Freeze Sensor, and a Dome Siren, according to the press release. All of these products can be integrated to your Ring Alarm base station, notifying your mobile device if fire, carbon monoxide, water, or a freeze is detected. This set of low-cost tools could help entrepreneurs and small businesses owners stay safe without breaking the bank.

Ring is launching a new smart alarm system that sends alerts directly to your mobile device.

The system is ideal for small businesses and companies, with 24/7 monitoring at only $10 per month and DIY installation.

