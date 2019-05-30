Rise of the micro-cation: 32% of Americans are taking shorter trips because of work

In an attempt to take fewer days off work, 72% of Millennials took at least one micro-cation in the last year, according to Allianz Global Assistance.

The majority (57%) of Americans did not take a vacation longer than four nights in the last year, according to the Allianz Global Assistance's 2019 Vacation Confidence Index, released on Wednesday. A micro-cation, led in popularity by Millennials, is a leisure trip lasting fewer than five nights, the report stated.

The report surveyed more than 1,000 Americans across generations to determine how working professionals are using their vacation time. In a trend spearheaded by younger generations, more and more Americans are replacing traditional week-long vacations for shorter trips, the report found.

Nearly three-fourths of Millennials said they took at least one micro-cation last year, while 69% of Gen Xers and 60% of Baby Boomers reported doing the same. Only 18% of Americans said their longest trip last year was three to four nights.

Baby Boomers still prefer longer trips more than their younger counterparts: 40% of Baby Boomers said they avoided taking trips fewer than five nights long in the last year, while 34% of the general population said the same.

Some 32% of all respondents said they took shorter trips because it was easier to take shorter periods of time off work. Taking less time off of work was most important to Gen Xers (40%), followed by Millennials (37%) and Baby Boomers (20%), the report found.

However, over one-quarter of Americans (28%) said they hadn't taken any leisure trips in the past year. Some 35% of Baby Boomers said they didn't take trips of any length, and a quarter of the younger generations, respectively, said the same.

The lack of vacation time indicates a poor work-life balance for employees, which is troubling, as a healthy work-life balance is often a necessity for employee satisfaction. Executives must promote and represent a healthy work-life balance to help prevent their employees from burning out.

