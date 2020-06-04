Salary.com releases smart job description management tool for landing top talent

The Job Architect platform streamlines the process for creating, sharing, and approving employment listings, keeping posts up to date and accurate.

Salary.com announced its new Job Architect tool on Wednesday. The smart job description management platform helps to align organization needs, improve overall company performance, and land top talent by streamlining the employment listing process, according to a press release.

Job descriptions are critical to hiring the right employees, however, they are often created and stored in silos through a company, creating issues in the expediency of hiring and in the overall talent management strategy.

These problems lead to the inaccurate pricing of positions, which is a problem when trying to retain critical talent. Over time, bad job descriptions also make it difficult to keep top employees because compensation structures or skill sets end up being misaligned with the company's actual needs and expectations, said Carol Ferrari, vice president of product marketing for Salary.com.

"Job Architect is valuable to companies because job descriptions are typically rather cumbersome and chaotic to manage," Ferrari said. "They usually are just [created] on Word or Excel documents managed on people's desktop or in a central location. There's no audit trail or process for approvals; and there's not an easy ability to get collaboration within the organization, or to have input with key stakeholders on the job descriptions."

How Job Architect works

Used on its own, Job Architect comes in the form of a central command center in which organizations can create and manage job descriptions.

If the tool is used alongside Salary.com's CompAnalyst platform, however, users can unlock a bevy of other tools including compensation software, market pricing, survey management, salary structures, merit modeling, and labor cost forecasting.

"Job Architect can work standalone. You can buy it just by itself and manage your job descriptions across your organization," Ferrari said. "But job description is the foundation for market pricing. If you don't have the right job description with the skill requirements and competencies, you won't be able to adequately price that job, which is what CompAnalyst does.

"CompAnalyst allows our customers to manage their market pricing, which is essentially setting compensation across their organization for different rules, and then manage the employees within those roles to ensure they're being compensated adequately well, externally competitively, and internally," Ferrari noted.

"Job Architect is significant to organizations because that is the impetus for how you hire and how you retain people," she added.

Users can use the library of CompAnalyst job summaries or search across local job postings to create their own descriptions. They can also pull from their existing job descriptions. Once the posting is created, the platform also allows companies to track changes, make quick edits, and even compare your job descriptions to similar ones on the market.

The platform helps companies compare their job descriptions against an industry benchmark, ensuring the post is asking for the correct skills and background, at the right price, Ferrari said.

The job description can be posted on Salary.com itself, or it can be exported and posted on any job site the specific organization uses.

Hiring during a pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the job market, causing organizations to enact mass layoffs and furloughs. Some companies are even under strict hiring freezes to prevent the exposure and spread of the disease.

Whether companies are hiring or not, Job Architect is still useful, Ferrari said.

"Some of the companies that we deal with today are still hiring like crazy. If you are hiring, you can leverage this tool very adequately by creating the new hire position," Ferrari said.

"But if you're not hiring, then this is the time to look internally to say, 'What am I communicating in my job descriptions across the board?' Look at the employees that are in those roles and make sure that they are still adequately compensated, so you don't lose them," Ferrari noted.

"If you're not hiring, look inbound and say 'Who is in these roles? Do these definitions of the roles still make sense?' And when we can hit the ground running, 'Are these the right roles to have in the organization? Or do we have to change, fix, or, you add to them in any way?'" she added.

This chaotic time is a good moment for reflection, especially in organizations, and this tool can help companies reevaluate their workforce and improve their talent, Ferrari said.

