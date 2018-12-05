Salesforce brings IoT data to field service workers

This article originally appeared on ZDNet.

Salesforce is adding Internet of Things data to its Field Service Lightning product. The addition gives field service workers a unified view of CRM data and IOT data from within the Salesforce Service Cloud and the Field Service Lightning mobile app.

The idea is to help companies track the status of connected devices — Gartner projects there will be more than 20 billion connected things by 2020 — and provide more proactive customer service. For instance, a smart home service team could send a field worker out to preemptively inspect an air conditioning unit on the verge of failing. With IoT Insights available in both the Service Console and the Field Service Lightning mobile app, both the customer service agent and field worker can provide personalized service.

Tracking IoT data can also enable companies to provide new "post-purchase" services. The 140-year-old Samson Rope is using the new feature to provide new maintenance services to its customers. Companies can also use IoT signals to automatically trigger field service work orders, such as a work order for any device that begins malfunctioning.

Adding IoT data to Field Service Lightning fits in with Salesforce's broader goal of offering a consolidated view of customer data. Meanwhile, Service represents one of the faster growing addressable markets for Salesforce over the next five years.

