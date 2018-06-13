Salesforce could make it easier to track B2B selling with new features

On Wednesday, Salesforce announced a host of new products that aim to help B2B sales and marketing teams improve their offerings and become more efficient.

B2B Commerce from Salesforce—the latest offering from the Commerce Cloud portfolio—will help companies create the same branded e-commerce experience for business buyers as other Commerce Cloud offerings do for consumers, on the same platform. This will allow brands to provide intelligent, unified commerce experiences across every channel and every part of the business, according to a press release.

For example, a sporting goods manufacturer that sells shoes to consumers via its e-commerce site, and also sells product inventory to third-party retailers and distributors, can now use the platform to manage the B2B use case in the same way as the B2C one.

SEE: Hiring kit: Salesforce developer (Tech Pro Research)

Salesforce created this product to fill a need: 82% of business buyers want the same experience as when they are buying for themselves, but only 27% say that companies generally excel at meeting their standards for an overall B2B experience, according to a recent Salesforce report cited in the release.

The B2B Commerce platform will include features like account hierarchies, complex pricing, custom catalogs, account management, and flexible purchase and shipping options, the release noted. It will also combine B2B commerce with CRM workflow and customer data, including accounts and contacts, to better gain a single view of the customer.

Other Salesforce announcements include the expansion of LiveMessage SMS support globally, to 21 additional countries including China, France, and Italy, to help companies better communicate with customers, according to the release.

Salesforce also announced that it has integrated its Marketing Cloud with Google Analytics 360, which will allow users to view consumer insights from both platforms in one analytics dashboard. Later this year, marketers will be able to use a new feature in beta to create specific audiences in Analytics 360, and then engage that audience in Marketing Cloud.

This integration is part of a partnership outlined last year between Salesforce and Google Cloud, as noted by our sister site ZDNet.

Salesforce also announced that its Marketing Cloud Interaction Studio is generally available, enabling companies to deliver offers, promotions, and discounts to consumers in real-time across a brand's channels online, including email, social, and mobile, as well as offline in stores.

Finally, Salesforce announced new integrations between its Commerce, Marketing, and Service Clouds, helping marketers automatically send customers the most relevant information after each shopping interaction, whether they've abandoned a cart or made a purchase.

All of these new tools and features, combined with more integrations from Salesforce and Dropbox, could keep the years-old platform relevant with enterprise marketing users.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Salesforce announced B2B Commerce, which will help companies create the same branded e-commerce experience for business buyers as other Salesforce Commerce Cloud offerings do for consumers.

The Salesforce B2B Commerce platform will include features like account hierarchies, complex pricing, custom catalogs, account management, and flexible purchase and shipping options.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see