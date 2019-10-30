Samsung expands B2B push with US availability of Galaxy Tab Active Pro rugged tablet

Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active Pro is a 10-inch, DeX-enabled rugged tablet designed for frontline workers and is a key part of the company's B2B plans.

On day 2 of the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19), the company announced that their Galaxy Tab Active Pro rugged tablet would be available in the US. The Tab Active Pro was unveiled in Germany this September and is both larger and offers more features than the company's current rugged mobile device, the Galaxy Tab Active2.

The Tab Active Pro is part of Samsung's larger strategy to push further into the B2B market and compete with products like Panasonic's line of Toughbooks and Toughpads, HP's ElitePad, Dell's rugged Latitude laptops, and devices from Honeywell, Zebra, and Datalogic. Samsung's move is understandable given the predicted growth in the rugged device market. In a recent ZDNet article, Larry Dignan cites research from TechNavio showing that the "rugged handheld market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8% through 2023."

In a briefing on the Tab Active Pro announcement, Chris Briglin, Director, Enterprise Mobile Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics America, told TechRepublic, "The next frontier of mobility and productivity is really frontline workers."

Galaxy Tab Active Pro features for fieldworkers

According to Briglin, traditional rugged devices are expensive, heavy solutions that are difficult to carry throughout the day and often shared by coworkers. Samsung hopes the Tab Active Pro will appeal to both enterprise and SME customers that haven't been able to afford rugged devices in the past or would like to give them to individual employees.

The Tab Active Pro has features designed to help if function in rough environments (e.g. hospitals, warehouses, factories, etc.) and be used in wet, inclement weather by field workers, such as public safety professionals. The tablet meets MIL-STD-810G standards, has been tested to withstand a 1.2-meter drop with its protective cover, and is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. The Tab Active Pro's touch screen can be used "while wearing light work gloves" and the S Pen, which is also IP68 certified, can be used on the display even if it's wet.

Additionally, the Tab Active Pro has a built-in NFC chip, which allows the tablet to function as a point-of-sale terminal and process payments, uses POGO pins for connectivity and charging, supports Google AR Core for augmented reality applications, and has a fast-charging, user-replaceable battery that Samsung claims can power the device for 15 hours. The Tab Active Pro is protect by Samsung's Knox security platform, and is the company's first flagship ruggedized tablet to support Samsung DeX, the company's "desktop experience" application.

"With the Galaxy Tab Active Pro, we listened to our customers, and designed a ruggedized device that delivers on high reliability, great battery life, and rock-solid security—all built into the convenience of a feature-rich, purpose-built tablet." said Taher Behbehani, Head of Mobile B2B, Samsung Electronics America, in a press release for the new tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro specifications

Display: 10.1" WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

Chipset: Qualcomm SDM670, Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz

Memory: 4GB



Storage: 64GB + microSD up to 512GB

Camera 13.0MP AF + 8.0MP, Flash

Wireless Connectivity USB 3.1 (Gen 1), BT v5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps), NFC, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80)

LTE Support: Cat.11 3CA

Ports: USB 3.1 Type C, Pogo Pin

Sensors: Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor

Dimension, Weight 9.9mm x 243.5mm x 170.2mm, 653g (T540)

Battery capacity: 7600mAh

OS: Android Pie

