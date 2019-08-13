Samsung Galaxy A10s: Can it compete with the iPhone XR?

The Samsung Galaxy A10s features a dual camera, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner.
On Monday, Samsung unveiled the latest addition to its more affordable Galaxy A family of phones: The Galaxy A10s. The A10s features a dual camera, a 6.2" Infinity-V display, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner—improvements over the previous A10 version.
Here are all of the specs of the Galaxy A10s that we know so far:
OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)
SIM Card: Dual SIM (3 slot)
Memory: 2 GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage, micro SD slot (up to 512 GB)
AP: Octa Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz)
Display: 6.2" HD+ (720x1520), TFT, Infinity-V display
Battery: 4,000 mAh
Body: 156.9 x 75.8 x 7.8mm, 168g
Biometric authentications: Rear fingerprint, face recognition
Front camera: Selfie: 8MP, F2.0
Rear camera: Depth 2MP, F2.4; Main 13MP, F1.8
Colors: Blue, Green, Red, Black
It remains to be seen when the Galaxy A10s will be released, or how expensive the phone will run. The Galaxy A50—Samsung's more budget-friendly option—retails for $350, while the new Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949.
The Galaxy A10s may face competition from other budget phones on the market, particularly the iPhone XR, which starts at $749.
For comparison, here are the specs of the iPhone XR:
OS: iOS
SIM Card: Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)
Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Chip: A12 Bionic chip
Display: 6.1", all-screen LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
Battery: 2,942 mAh
Body: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Biometric authentication: Face ID
Cameras: 12MP wide-angle camera, ƒ/1.8 aperture; 7MP camera, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Colors: Red, Yellow, White, Coral, Black, Blue
The A10s has a much larger battery capacity than the iPhone XR. Otherwise, the choice would likely come down to price and preference for either the Apple or the Samsung ecosystem for work and personal devices.
