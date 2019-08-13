Samsung Galaxy A10s: Can it compete with the iPhone XR?

The Samsung Galaxy A10s features a dual camera, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner.

Is Galaxy Note 10 the perfect phone for power users? Samsung thinks so Samsung's B2B Lead and SVP Taher Behbehani talks with TechRepublic's Bill Detwiler about the new Galaxy Note 10 business features, such as an improved DeX experience, better integration with Microsoft Office and OneDrive, as well as the new S Pen and eventual 5G support.

On Monday, Samsung unveiled the latest addition to its more affordable Galaxy A family of phones: The Galaxy A10s. The A10s features a dual camera, a 6.2" Infinity-V display, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner—improvements over the previous A10 version.

SEE: Samsung Unpacked: Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Book S laptop and beyond (TechRepublic)

Here are all of the specs of the Galaxy A10s that we know so far:

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)

SIM Card: Dual SIM (3 slot)

Memory: 2 GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage, micro SD slot (up to 512 GB)

AP: Octa Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz)

Display: 6.2" HD+ (720x1520), TFT, Infinity-V display

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Body: 156.9 x 75.8 x 7.8mm, 168g

Biometric authentications: Rear fingerprint, face recognition

Front camera: Selfie: 8MP, F2.0

Rear camera: Depth 2MP, F2.4; Main 13MP, F1.8

Colors: Blue, Green, Red, Black

It remains to be seen when the Galaxy A10s will be released, or how expensive the phone will run. The Galaxy A50—Samsung's more budget-friendly option—retails for $350, while the new Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949.

The Galaxy A10s may face competition from other budget phones on the market, particularly the iPhone XR, which starts at $749.

For comparison, here are the specs of the iPhone XR:

OS: iOS

SIM Card: Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Chip: A12 Bionic chip

Display: 6.1", all-screen LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology

Battery: 2,942 mAh

Body: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

Biometric authentication: Face ID

Cameras: 12MP wide-angle camera, ƒ/1.8 aperture; 7MP camera, ƒ/2.2 aperture

Colors: Red, Yellow, White, Coral, Black, Blue

The A10s has a much larger battery capacity than the iPhone XR. Otherwise, the choice would likely come down to price and preference for either the Apple or the Samsung ecosystem for work and personal devices.

For more, check out Photos: The best smartphones for tech experts in 2019 on TechRepublic.

Mobile Enterprise Newsletter BYOD, wearables, IoT, mobile security, remote support, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps IT pros need to know about are some of the topics we'll address. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see

Image: Samsung