Samsung Galaxy A9: A cheat sheet

Samsung debuted the Galaxy A9 phone on Oct. 11, 2018, at an event in Malaysia. The Galaxy A9 is the world's first-ever smartphone to feature four rear cameras, plus it has a front-facing camera.

The Galaxy A9 is a mid-priced phone that will retail for between €550 and €599 ($635 and $690), according to the German site AllAboutSamsung. Samsung's newest smartphone will be available in November 2018 in some international markets; a Samsung PR spokesperson said there is no news on US availability at this time, which usually means that a device will not be sold in US markets.

Samsung previously announced it would offer cutting-edge features on mid-priced phones first before rolling them out to flagship devices. The A9 is the first product from Samsung to debut since this strategy was revealed.

This cheat sheet features everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A9. The article will be updated when the A9 is released and more details are available.

What is the Galaxy A9, and how does it differ from the Galaxy Note 9?

The Galaxy A9 is the latest phone from Samsung. The previous release was the Galaxy Note 9, on August 9, 2018.

Samsung's Galaxy A9 has a 6.3-inch display; the Galaxy Note 9 has a 6.4-inch display.

The Galaxy A9 does not have an S Pen; the Galaxy Note 9 does have an S Pen stylus with Bluetooth.

The operating system on both Samsung devices is Android 8 Oreo.

The Galaxy A9 has less memory and storage than the Galaxy Note 9. The Galaxy A9 has two versions, one with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of memory plus a MicroSD slot for up to 512 GB of additional memory, and one with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of memory plus a MicroSD slot for up to 512 GB of additional memory. The Galaxy Note 9 comes in a 6 GB RAM, 128 GB of memory plus a MicroSD slot for up to 512 GB of additional memory, and it is also available in an 8 GB RAM version with a whopping 512 GB of internal memory. With a 512 GB MicroSD added, the Galaxy Note 9 can handle more than a terabyte of memory.

The Galaxy A9 has a 3,800mAh battery. The Note 9 has a larger battery, at 4,000mAh, which is larger than any previous Note phones.

The Galaxy A9 has four rear cameras: A main camera, a telephoto, an ultra wide, and a depth lens, and a front-facing camera. Both the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy A9 include scene optimizer and flaw detection features. The Galaxy Note 9 has a top-of-the-line dual rear camera with features that will appeal to amateur photographers.

The Galaxy A9 has a Super AMOLED, 1080x2220 display, for Full HD, while the Galaxy Note 9 has a Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 display, for Quad HD.

The Galaxy A9 has an Octa Core: 2.2GHz Quad + 1.8GHz Quad, while the Galaxy Note 9 has a Snapdragon 845: 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor.

What are the details of the rear quad camera on the Galaxy A9?

The Galaxy A9 is the world's first smartphone with four cameras on the rear. It has a 2x Optical Zoom for detailed close-ups; it has an Ultra Wide Lens to capture full scenes; it has a Depth Lens to manually adjust the field of depth; and it has a 24MP Main Lens for clear and bright images.

There's also a front-facing camera for selfies.

The cameras offer scene optimization and flaw detection features. Flaw detection alerts you if someone blinks in a photo, allowing you to immediately retake it. Scene optimization recognizes people and certain objects, such as food or flowers, and automatically adjusts settings for the best photo.

What security platform comes with the Galaxy A9?

The Galaxy A9 uses Samsung Knox 3.2, which is Samsung's defense-grade mobile security platform. The phone can be unlocked with face recognition or a fingerprint scan, as well as a PIN.

What are the color options for the Galaxy A9?

The Galaxy A9 will come in three colors: Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, and Bubblegum Pink.

Who is the target audience for the Galaxy A9?

The Galaxy A9 is targeted to a younger audience seeking a less-expensive phone, but with plenty of camera options for selfies and other photos. Competitors such as Huawei, Oppo, OnePlus, LG, Motorola, and Xiaomi already offer mid-range phones with features designed to appeal to millennials.

Sales for the Galaxy Note 9, which targets business users, have been sluggish, prompting deep discounts and trade-in rebates, so Samsung is clearly trying to appeal to a new audience.

Where and when can I buy the Galaxy A9?

The Galaxy A9 will go on sale in November 2018 in select international markets. Samsung has not released specifics about which countries will offer the phone. There are no plans to announce availability of the phone in the US.

The Galaxy A9 is a mid-priced phone that will retail for between €550 and €599 ($635 and $690), according to AllAboutSamsung.

What are the specifications of the Galaxy A9?

AP: Octa Core (2.2GHz Quad + 1.8GHz Quad)

Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (516ppi)

Network: 3CA, LTE Cat.9

Cameras: Rear: quad camera

- Main Camera : 24MP AF, F1.7

- Telephoto : 2X optical zoom, 10MP AF, F2.4

- Ultra Wide : 120°, 8MP, F2.4

- Depth : 5MP, F2.2

Front: 24MP, F2.0

Memory: 6 GB RAM, 128 GB + MicroSD slot (up to 512 GB)

8 GB RAM, 128 GB + MicroSD slot (up to 512 GB)

Battery: 3,800mAh

Dimension and weight: 162.5 x 77 x 7.8 mm, 183g

Payment: Samsung Pay (NFC)

OS: Android 8 Oreo

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, VHT80 MU-MIMO

Connectivity: Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)

Sensors: Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor

