Samsung Galaxy ecosystem opens up pre-orders on unlocked devices

Samsung is in the midst of a flurry of announcements this week, including a new array of unlocked devices available for pre-order.
Samsung is in the midst of a bevy of announcements this week, including the Galaxy Fold going on sale in South Korea starting today. The latest batch of news is that the Galaxy A Series will be available unlocked in the US later this month, and preorders for the Galaxy A50 unlocked will start today.
Here are the deals:
The Galaxy A Series will be available unlocked in the US. on September 20 at Samsung.com and select retail partners, with preorders for the Galaxy A50 unlocked starting on September 6 at BestBuy and Amazon. BestBuy customers can receive a savings of up to $150 with activation and Amazon customers can receive a free Galaxy Fit. Galaxy A50 unlocked preorders on Samsung.com will begin soon after, and customers can qualify for up-to $300 with a trade-in. The Galaxy A50, A20 and A10e unlocked phones start at $349.99, $249.99, and $179.99, respectively.
The Galaxy Tab S6 , featuring the redesigned S Pen, Super AMOLED display and quad speakers, is available in stores and online starting at $649. Customers who purchase the device before September 22 can get the book cover keyboard, which has a trackpad, for 50% off at a discounted rate of $89.95.
The Galaxy Watch Active2 with Bluetooth is available for preorder September 6-26 on Samsung.com and select retailers. Galaxy Watch Active2 starts at $279.99 for the 40mm version and $299.99 for the 44mm version. Customers who preorder the Galaxy Watch Active2 on Samsung.com are eligible for a free wireless charger portable battery.
The AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones are now available in black. The headphones feature 23 hours of battery life, USB-C charging and an adjustable headband.
All of these announcements come on the heels of the August release of the Galaxy Note 10 , the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Galaxy Note Plus 5G.
