Samsung Galaxy ecosystem opens up pre-orders on unlocked devices

Samsung is in the midst of a flurry of announcements this week, including a new array of unlocked devices available for pre-order.

To 5G or not to 5G? Galaxy Note 10 delivers 'extremely capable upgrade' for business users Samsung just announced its Galaxy Note series update with the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Expected internal updates were made, along with improvements to the S Pen capability and camera functionality.

Samsung is in the midst of a bevy of announcements this week, including the Galaxy Fold going on sale in South Korea starting today. The latest batch of news is that the Galaxy A Series will be available unlocked in the US later this month, and preorders for the Galaxy A50 unlocked will start today.

SEE: Samsung Unpacked: Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Book S laptop and beyond (TechRepublic)

Here are the deals:

The Galaxy A Series will be available unlocked in the US. on September 20 at Samsung.com and select retail partners, with preorders for the Galaxy A50 unlocked starting on September 6 at BestBuy and Amazon. BestBuy customers can receive a savings of up to $150 with activation and Amazon customers can receive a free Galaxy Fit. Galaxy A50 unlocked preorders on Samsung.com will begin soon after, and customers can qualify for up-to $300 with a trade-in. The Galaxy A50, A20 and A10e unlocked phones start at $349.99, $249.99, and $179.99, respectively.

The Galaxy Tab S6 , featuring the redesigned S Pen, Super AMOLED display and quad speakers, is available in stores and online starting at $649. Customers who purchase the device before September 22 can get the book cover keyboard, which has a trackpad, for 50% off at a discounted rate of $89.95.

SEE: Samsung Bixby 2.0: An insider's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

The Galaxy Watch Active2 with Bluetooth is available for preorder September 6-26 on Samsung.com and select retailers. Galaxy Watch Active2 starts at $279.99 for the 40mm version and $299.99 for the 44mm version. Customers who preorder the Galaxy Watch Active2 on Samsung.com are eligible for a free wireless charger portable battery.

The AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones are now available in black. The headphones feature 23 hours of battery life, USB-C charging and an adjustable headband.

All of these announcements come on the heels of the August release of the Galaxy Note 10 , the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Galaxy Note Plus 5G.

Mobile Enterprise Newsletter BYOD, wearables, IoT, mobile security, remote support, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps IT pros need to know about are some of the topics we'll address. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see

Bill Detwiler/TechRepublic