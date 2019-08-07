Samsung Galaxy Note 10: The 7 best features for business users

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ smartphones include several upgrades over previous versions that will interest enterprise users.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ flagship phones on Wednesday at Samsung Unpacked, showing off the devices' improved battery life and specifications, as well as S Pen optimizations and a number of other features, including 5G capabilities for the Note 10+ 5G.

Samsung's goal is to reach a new base of customers who want to use the devices for productivity, the company said during a media briefing before the event.

In terms of pricing, the Note 10 starts at $949, while the Note 10+ starts at $1,099. The phones will come in the following colors: Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue. The phones will be available for pre-order on Thursday, and sold in stores on August 23.

The Note 10 and 10+ are missing certain features compared to the Note 9, including the headphone jack, an extra Bixby button, a MicroSD card, a rear fingerprint scanner, and an iris sensor. Features added above the Note 9 (many of which are also in the Galaxy S10) include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display, wireless PowerShare, and several improved specs.

"From the very beginning, the Galaxy Note has stood for the best-of-the-best technologies and features. The Galaxy Note10 re-imagines this promise for the modern Note fan who uses their smartphone to take their productivity and creativity to the next-level, and who effortlessly flows between ideas and endeavors at a moment's notice," DJ Koh, president and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics, said in a press release. "Every element of Galaxy Note10 was designed to help users achieve more. Whether they're finishing a big project for work, capturing and editing a video, or playing their favorite mobile game, the Galaxy Note10 will help them do it faster and better."

Here are the seven best features of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ for business users:

1. Improved battery life and specs

The Note 10 will include a 3500 mAh battery, while the Note 10+ will include a 4300 mAh battery, compared to 4000mAh in the Note 9. The Note10+ only requires 30 minutes to fully charge, according to Samsung.

Specifications include:

Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI interface

7nm processor

AMOLED Infinity-O display

Display brightness ranging from 800-1200 nit

Available RAM/storage SKUs:

-Note 10: 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB

-Note 10+ and 10+ 5G: 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB

-Storage: UFS 3.0 (compared to the previous UFS 2.1)

45W charger (sold as a separate accessory)

2. S Pen optimizations

The S Pen features a new unibody design that better replicates the pen to paper experience, according to Samsung. Otherwise, the Note 10 S Pen includes all of the same capabilities of that of the Note 9, with some new additions.

For example, the Note 9 had a Bluetooth S Pen with click and double-click features; for the Note 10, Samsung added six more functions called "Air Actions," which allow users to move the pen in the air and use gestures for tasks such as switching camera modes and zooming. Air Actions includes an open SDF so developers can build gestures directly into their apps.

For example, Air Actions could be used in an application for delivery workers to access a ticket through a gesture or have a customer sign for a delivery, Samsung said. Samsung is also working with app developers to add native functionality for gestures in apps like Microsoft Powerpoint, to help move forward or backward on slides, for example.

3. Notes upgrade

Samsung Notes is also getting a major upgrade, giving users the ability to pinch to zoom, change colors of text after it is entered, change print handwriting to text, and export Notes to Word, PDF, text, and image files.

4. Link to Windows option

Samsung is partnering with Microsoft to share notes and other content between Windows 10 devices and Note 10 phones, giving users the "Link to Windows" option to pair their Windows 10 device to the phone. This will allow for messaging, notifications, screen mirroring, and photo sharing between the devices (it will not work for devices with anything older than Windows 10, however). This capability was previously available on Android phones including Samsung's via an app.

5. Samsung DeX for PC

Samsung DeX is a platform that can turn your smartphone into a desktop computing experience. Most recently, the latest Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Note 9 extended the DeX experience to an external monitor through an HDMI cable, with no docking station hardware required.

Now, Samsung DeX for PC allows users to connect their Note 10 to a PC or Mac with a USB cord. The idea is that you can use a PC that belongs to an office, a hotel, or another person, and work on it while keeping all of the data and apps on your phone. DeX for PC also allows you to use your phone and PC apps side by side, and to drag and drop content between the two. Field workers can also continue using their phone from place to place, essentially hot desking with PCs.

Samsung DeX supports PC (Windows 7, Windows 10, and Mac), as well as Samsung Knox. Users still need to connect with a cable as opposed to a wireless pairing due to security and performance, according to Samsung.

6. Professional-grade camera

For creators and marketing teams, the Galaxy Note 10 includes professional-grade camera and video capabilities, including:

Night mode photos

Live Focus Video: Adds depth-of-field adjustments so you can blur the background to focus on your subject

Zoom-In Mic: Amplifies the audio in frame, and pushes away background noise

Super steady: Improved capabilities stabilize footage, and is now available in Hyperlapse mode

Screen recording: Allows you to capture what is happening on your screen, use picture-in-picture to add reactions, and annotate with the S Pen

Video editing: Edit videos directly from their phones with the S Pen. The Adobe Rush3 editing tools suite is also available on the Note 10 for use with the S Pen

AR Doodle and 3D Scanner: Allows users to tap augmented reality (AR) capabilities to create dynamic drawings, effects, and animations, and take a scan of an object and turn in into a moveable 3D rendering.

7. Light and thin

For the first time, the Note series phones will come in two sizes. The Note 10 has a 6.3" screen, making it the slimmest and lightest Note device Samsung has ever made. The Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G feature a 6.8" screen. For comparison, the iPhone XS screen is 5.8", while the iPhone XS Max has a 6.5" display.

The Note 10 and 10+ are thinner than the Note 9, and though the display on the Note 10+ is 0.4" larger, it is only slightly taller than the Note 9. The displays are also nearly bezel-less.

For more, check out Samsung's Note 10: Here are the questions you need to answer before buying on ZDNet.

