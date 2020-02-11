Samsung Galaxy S20 Unpacked: The news business users need

Get up-to-date information about Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphones--its first with 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S20 preview: All the expected business features As Samsung Unpacked approaches, Larry Dignan and Bill Detwiler talk about what they expect and hope to see, including the Galaxy S20, 5G capabilities, camera enhancements, and foldable phones.

Today Samsung will present its latest Galaxy phones at its Samsung Unpacked 2020 event. The most anticipated announcement is the Samsung Galaxy S20 (its expected name, thanks to leaks), a flagship phone that ZDNet's Larry Dignan says "will likely kick off the real 5G upgrade cycle for both businesses and consumers." The Korean technology company is also expected to launch a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, which folds horizontally, similar to the recently released Motorola Razr.

The event will start at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, broadcast from San Francisco--you can watch it on Samsung's website and Samsung's social channels. I will update this article throughout the event with the latest Samsung Galaxy news that business pros need to know, so keep checking here for updates.

Samsung Galaxy fans have been waiting a long time for these 5G phones, apparently holding off buying the S10 and Galaxy Note 10 in anticipation.

On Sunday, T.M. Roh, president and head of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics, wrote a blog previewing the event:

"It's our responsibility and opportunity to shape the next ten years of mobile innovation, starting right now at Unpacked. No company is better suited to take on this massive challenge than Samsung," Roh said. "What an exciting time for Samsung, our industry and consumers."

Remember to check back here during Samsung Unpacked. We will be updating this article with the latest news--and hopefully, surprises--from Samsung's event.

